Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show Will Be Unlike Anything We've Ever Seen
Rihanna is on top of the world right now. She nabbed Golden Globe and Oscar noms for her song "Lift Me Up" (from November's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), released a limited edition ice cream flavor, and on February 12, she'll be returning to the stage for her first public performance since the 2018 Grammys.
The Super Bowl Halftime show is one of the most fun and unique experiences for any performer, and according to an inside source, Rihanna is ready to absolutely kill it. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the performance — and check back here through the next few weeks for more updates.
Everything We Know About The Rihanna Super Bowl Halftime Show
The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show trailer teases that it's been 2,190 days since Rihanna dropped her last album (2016's Anti), and we are more than ready to see what tricks she has up her sleeve as she makes her big comeback. Thanks to tracks like "Umbrella," "This Is What You Came For," and "Needed Me," we're certain it'll be upbeat and exciting.
Musical director Adam Blackstone says that he's excited for people to experience how epic and surprising the show will be. He says that he uses the story that the artist wants to tell as a stepping-off point, and it was important to Rihanna that this year's show is "a moment in time that people will never have seen or heard before."
Super Bowl Halftime Shows are crazy, thrilling, and eye-catching, and artists are always looking to try something new. Even though Rihanna clarified that the performance doesn't necessarily mean new music is coming, she told Entertainment Tonight that "nothing would have gotten [her] out of the house if it wasn't a challenge like that." We know from experience that challenges can become the best creative sparks!
While you debate whether she'll drop from the sky like Lady Gaga or ride a giant mechanical tiger like Katy Perry, there's still plenty of time to speculate on guest performers and whip up the best Super Bowl dips around.
Featured image via Apple Music.
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is originally from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!