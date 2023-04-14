The Darkest Shade: How Beauty Brands Can Be More Inclusive *And* Which Actually Are
Growing up in the age of YouTube beauty vlogs, there weren’t many women of color talking about makeup. Jackie Aina, Nyma Tang, and Alissa Ashley were some of the first to talk about this industry from a Black woman’s perspective, and Tang pioneered the conversation by creating content where she found the darkest shades of makeup, and comparing it to her darker skin tone. Many Black women related to her struggle — the inability to find any beauty product that could extend past the names mahogany, mocha, or dark chocolate was frustrating to say the least.
When Fenty Beauty released their extensive shade range in 2017, the industry finally crept up to the cusp of something new. For the first time on both ends of the spectrum, women of color were represented fully by a complexion line. Other brands followed suit, but not fast enough. To this day, many brands still aren’t inclusive of darker shades in their products.
Unfortunately, colorism is extremely prevalent in the beauty industry, despite the cries for brands to do better. Luckily, a generation of Jackie, Nyma, and Alissa fans are now old enough to raise their voices about inclusivity. More and more creators continue to point out the hypocrisy of only using certain models, or only inviting certain influencers to events. TikTokers Golloria and Anayka She are part of the new generation, raising the torch to call out beauty brands that actually are inclusive, and those that…really aren’t. Golloria often repeats that “tone inclusivity is the bare minimum," reminding us that there's always room to grow.
Brands should be listening closely as they could be missing out on an entire market that wants to sing their praises. Here are some beauty houses that I love, featuring extensive range and true quality. Let’s sing said praises:
Fenty Beauty
Image via Fenty Beauty
While Fenty Beauty isn’t the first, the Rihanna-led brand is a pioneer in extensive shade ranges. The hype surrounding their first launch was well worth the lines. I’m a fan for life, not only because the products are amazing, but because there’s something for the fairest to the deepest among us.
Favorite Fenty Products
Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation ($40)
This foundation comes in 50 different shades. Yes, you read that right!
Match Stix Contour Skinstick ($32)
You'll find these contour sticks in 10 different shades.
Danessa Myricks Beauty
Image via Danessa Myricks Beauty
As a makeup artist, Danessa Myricks found that not all products were found equal between her clients. Her makeup line is focused specifically on multi-use for all skin types. Myricks’ site has the best realistic examples of her products on each skin tone type.
Fave Danessa Myricks Beauty Products
Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder ($36)
You'll find this oil balancing balm in 11 different shades.
Colorfix Foils ($18)
These bold colors are safe to use on your eyes, lips, and face!
Maybelline
Image via Maybelline
This drugstore brand took the long way to finding extended shade ranges across products. However, being the old reliable comes with growing pains, and Maybelline eventually made inclusivity more of a priority. The first foundation I ever bought with my own money was from the FitMe line. At the time (and to this day), the beauty brand created something for everyone at an affordable rate. I still go back to it because while it’s nostalgic, it also gave me great skin days. (Special nod to the 15 baby lips I also bought.)
Fave Maybelline Products
Fit Me Loose Finishing Powder ($9)
Maybelline offers eight different shades in this powder to top off your foundation with.
Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation ($9)
Out of the 40 different shade options here, I love the warm coconut best!
Ami Cole
Image via Ami Cole
Ami Cole is a newer brand on the scene but it’s made a large splash in rethinking the classic beauty routine. The brand started with just three products and is expanding every day. Stay with me — the original skin tint has a limited shade range, but it focuses specifically on women of color. The skin tint is my favorite product and somehow feels universal with only six shades. It’s perfect for the no makeup makeup look so I highly recommend for anyone with a deeper skin tone.
Skin Enhancing Tint ($32)
The six shades of this tint are meant to show off your skin, not cover it up.
Lip Treatment Oil ($20)
Not only does this look great, but it also nourishes your lips! Win-win!
Header image via Ami Cole.