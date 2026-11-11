The Rockettes have been around since 1925, but even the most dedicated fan is in for a surprise this year: there's a brand new tap number! "Last year we had the honor of bringing in the joy of the 100th anniversary of the Rockettes. This year for year 101, we get to ring in the new with this brand new tap number called Ring, and we're so excited," Emily King exclusively told Brit + Co inside New York's iconic Radio City Music Hall. "It shows kind of a different side of the Rockettes, and shows that we can do it all."

"It has a very powerful, edgy sort of energy that we're bringing in. We have new costumes, new choreography [by Chloe Arnold]," Solé Mitchell adds. "We also have new technology with our immersive cameras and it's just a new era for the Rockettes."

Keep reading for an exclusive look inside the Rockettes Christmas Spectacular for 2026!

The Rockettes are thrilled to share the 2026 Christmas Spectular with audiences. MSG Entertainment The 2026 Christmas Spectacular officially kicked off on November 4, which means it's a great time to get in the holiday spirit. (You know, if you haven't already put up your Christmas tree). "I think every single year on opening night here at Radio City, it is such a pinch me moment. The audience is so excited," Emily says. "We're so excited to share all of our hard work that we've been putting in during our rehearsals. Oh, I have goosebumps just talking about it!" If you've been to New York at Christmas, then you know just how magical the city feels. Not only are there lights and decorations around every corner, but the city just hums with electricity. And for these two women, being a part of the Rockettes allows them to have a very special role in cultivating that magic. "Being part of this program...I definitely feel like you're a part of something a lot bigger than what you are," Solé says. "Even all the way over in Texas, I knew Rockettes [and] Christmas go hand in hand. It's something that's just so special." "Seeing my sisters on stage, kicking with them, I would say that's the most magical part of my entire show," Emily adds.

And the Rockettes are totally relatable! MSG Entertainment The Rockettes do have a very unique sisterhood, thanks to months of training and shared dressing rooms. But what does a Radio City Rockette keep in her dressing room? "I would definitely say snacks, especially in between shows. I like to snack, make sure that I'm ready and replenished for the next show," Solé says, adding that she loves to eat "a lot of pretzels. I really like pretzels, so definitely pretzels and maybe a bar or two." "I'm gonna say I love to be comfortable between our shows, and I always keep a cute set of Christmas pajamas in the room to do my makeup in, get my hair all ready," Emily reveals. "I just wanna be comfy when I'm prepping for the show." Relatable!

But it's more than the glitz and glam. MSG Entertainment As we approach holiday season, of course I had to ask for any and all red lipstick advice I could get. "I like to start off with like a lip liner and then like a lipstick so that it like kind of blends with my skin tone," Solé says. "So I definitely do that and then maybe a setting spray or a powder really does help it stay for the rest of the show for me." And then when it's time to take all that makeup off? "I am a double cleansing girl," Emily says. (Me too, tbh). "I like a cleansing balm or a cleansing oil just to get all of the makeup off and then I like to wash my face with face wash afterwards that will get every last bit of makeup." Overall, being a Rockette might be "super glamorous [and] super fun," but it's much more than that, Solé continues. "It's just spending time with like each other and having these moments with each other is something so special." "You really do feel like you're part of something bigger that everybody wants to connect with," Emily says.

You can see the Rockettes' 2026 Christmas Spectacular through January 4, 2027 at Radio City Music Hall. Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more festive content!