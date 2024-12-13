12 Surprising Facts You Didn’t Know About Being A Radio City Rockette (From Real Rockettes!)
We might just be getting into the holiday spirit, but for the Radio City Rockettes, it's been Christmastime since September! In addition to a very enlightening game of This or That, twins Caitlin and Courtney Sullivan gave Brit + Co an inside look at what it's like to be a Rockette — and what they do the rest of the year. Consider this the perfect trivia for your Christmas dinner after you've mastered that Rockette red lip ;).
Here are 12 surprising things about being a Radio City Rockette.
1. Rehearsing for the Christmas season is a full-time job.
Once the holidays roll around, the Radio City Rockette shows might last 90 minutes, but prepping for the season is a full work week. "The rehearsal season itself is six weeks long, six hours a day, six days a week," Courtney says. "So it is a long process and I feel like the rehearsals itself are like a bonding experience for us."
2. The Radio City Rockettes get some serious bonding time.
"You spend a lot of time with the girls around you and within Radio City, our dressing rooms too," Courteney says of the Rockette rehearsal schedule. "I feel like that's the time when you really get to form those bonds with your sisters and really create magic that can be seen on stage too."
"Yeah, once we move into Radio City, this becomes your family, truly," Caitlin adds. "We spend every day, day in day out together, we spend the holidays together. So you naturally just become very close with everyone."
Each Rockette dresses up her getting-ready station.
"Everybody dresses up their station to make it feel very homey," Caitlin says. "I like lots of like decor and festive lights, candles, all that fun stuff."
The women love to have treats in their dressing rooms!
I'm literally snacking on a chocolate bar as I type this, and I'm not the only one who likes to have sweets on-hand! "I love Christmas cookies," Caitlin says. "We will do something with our dressing room and bring in treats every day. I feel like someone's bringing in something new."
The Radio City Rockettes perform up to 200 shows at Christmas.
"The Rockettes perform up to 200 shows in a season, and the way that each show feels so special and individual, it's just amazing how you never know who's out in the audience seeing the show for the first time," Courtney says. "And the way the ladies in the line put their best foot forward every single time is so inspiring and made me want to give even more."
"It just really amazes me how dedicated and how hard working all the Rockettes are," Caitlin agrees. "And I think we always knew that, but then once you're in it, you have a whole new level of respect for how hard all these women work."
And each Rockette can perform in up to 4 shows a day!
"I think sometimes people don't realize we can do up to four shows in the day, which is unreal and amazing," Caitlin says. "That might be a surprise to people when they're coming to a show. They might think we just have that one that day, but we actually might have two, three, or four in the day, which is pretty amazing."
But the Rockettes also find time to goof off.
The Rockettes might be known for their precision, but Courtney promises their smiles are real! "We are having so much fun," Courtney says. "It's really just an amazing feeling to be on stage and we find times to laugh and joke around, but really obviously give our all to our craft. And I think people don't realize like we are really having an amazing time on and off stage."
The Radio City Rockettes really support one another.
As you can imagine, a career as a Rockette comes with its challenges, but the ladies on the line always support each other. "I was really proud last year was our first season together and just to complete one full season is such an accomplishment," Courtney says. "I feel like we're ready to take it on again and know like we absolutely can do it. And with the support of everyone around us too, you know, you're going to get through the entire holiday season and you're gonna come out even stronger."
The Radio City Rockettes can work a bunch of jobs during the summer.
The Rockettes have a busy schedule during Christmas — but that doesn't mean they kick up their feet the rest of the year! "Every person on the line has a very diverse background and they go to different job opportunities throughout the year," Courtney says. "People are pulled in different directions when the holiday season is over. The Rockettes do work year-round [with] different opportunities."
"We're always looking to continue to dance and work on our precision," she continues. "The summer though, our favorite thing is to go to the beach. We're from New Jersey and the Jersey shore is like our home. So if we're not dancing, you can definitely find us relaxing on the sand."
The best thing about performing New York City can also be the most challenging.
You know how, when people talk about New York, they say, "If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere?" That's because it's hard to live here y'all!
"This is just the city that never sleeps," Caitlin says. "There are people everywhere. It's always alive. There's just something magical about New York and I love that. And I think that could come with the biggest challenge as well: the city that never sleeps. You feel like you're going, going, going at all times. But that's pretty exciting to do at our age, living out our dreams. I feel like that will never get old."
"I feel like we have no complaints here!" Courtney adds.
Even as a Radio City Rockette, the work is never done.
"I feel like there's always room for improvement," Courtney says. "Even today, as we're living at our dream, we're continuously working on our technique and our precision and going back to our foundation, I think the work is never done and you can continue to dream and accomplish some of those really major goals."
"Yeah, the work is never done is I think is kind of our motto," Caitlin adds. "Just keep, keep pushing, keep driving and just keep dreaming. And never give up."
The Rockettes are like one big family.
Just like so many of our favorite TV show and movie casts, the Rockettes love to bond! "The Rockettes truly feel like a sisterhood and we are so lucky that we are real sisters on the line together," Caitlin says, adding that to dance "with your sister is everything we always hoped for."
And those connections make a magical experience like New York at Christmas even more magical. "[To] be welcomed with open arms has been such a dream come true for us," Courtney says. "We just love the holiday season and to celebrate it at Radio City, I feel like I can't imagine anything better."
