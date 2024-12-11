The 10 Best Romantasy Books I Couldn't Stop Reading In 2024
I lost track of how many romantasy books I read this year because I threw myself at as many fictionalized characters as I could. Reading became a wonderful form of fun, escapism that I absolutely needed after this year decided to play tennis with my emotions. And while I may have been a bit delulu to read as many romantasy books as I have, there were so many that I just couldn't put down. They sparked my imagination, they gave me something to look forward to, and no matter how bad things felt I always knew there was a rich fantasy land I could dig into page after page. So what were the books that drew me in the most? I'll gladly tell you!
All the best romantasy books that made my heart skip a beat this year!
1. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
How many times is too many to mention Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros? Wait, don't answer that question. Instead, let's focus on how genius this body of work is. It's our introduction to Basgiath War College, Violet Sorrengail, Xander Riorson, dragons, and evil schemes.
If you haven't read this book yet, make sure to start NOW because Onyx Storm releases next month!!! It's the third book in the Empyrean series and it's guaranteed to be a great read.
2. Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma
Morally gray characters? Check. Intoxicating vampires? Check. Secrets that alter reality? Also, check. Immortal Dark has everything you'd expect in a romantasy except you'll find yourself questioning what you've learned about protagonists and antagonists because even the 'good' people are compelled to commit terrible things.
3. Deep Is The Fen by Lili Wilkinson
Deep Is The Fen scratched an itch I didn't know I had with it's tale of how dark magic and lies can harm everyone. Merry's convinced stopping her best friend Teddy from joining the Toadmen is her only mission, but she'll soon discover there's an ancient evil that's been calling the shots and isn't ready to give up its throne.
4. The God and the Gumiho by Sophie Kim
If you want to laugh and cry, The God and the Gumiho is one of the romantasy books you should read. It trails Kim Hani, a powerful Gumiho, and Seoka, a god full of tricks and bitterness, as they reluctantly work together to stop an evil demon from destroying the city they now reside in. It's the perfect enemies-to-lovers troupe that breaks your heart in the end.
5. The Wren in the Holly Library by K.A. Linde
It starts off with a semi-botched robbery that leads to a world of magic, except skilled thief Kierse doesn't realize it until she's in the alleged monster's lair. In fact, he'd already sensed her presence long before she knew she was being watched. By then, it's too late and she finds herself immersed in an ancient feud that's about to reach its breaking point.
6. A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas
Feyre might be High Fae now, but her troubles are far from over in A Court of Mist and Fury. For one, she's linked Mr. High Lord of the Night Court although she's supposed to be marrying Tamlin. The issue is that she's not 100% sure if that's the right choice even though she initially lived with the latter after the events of A Court of Thorns and Roses. She'll have to decide where she truly wants to be, but not before making yet another bargain that'll affect more people.
7. Zodiac Rising by Katie Zao
What's not to love about an exclusive boarding school that harbors magical secrets? That's another question I'm not excited to answer because Zodiac Rising shaped up to be an intriguing read that also gives readers a history lesson. Since the loss of the 12 zodiacs, their Descendants they've been living in the shadows to protect their identities.
However, evil appears again when one of the most notable students at the boarding school loses their life. Now, four unlikely students will have to become uneasy allies in order to save the world as they know it.
8. Curse of Shadows and Thornsby LJ Andrews
9. Forged in Blood by Sadie Kincaid
Orphaned Ophelia Hart's passion for reading and making sure no one has to suffer the uneasy fate she has pushes her in the direction of becoming a social worker. She has no idea how that's going to happen, but she's determined to find a way to help other children.
When she's suddenly gifted with the chance to go to Montridge University, she gleefully accepts the offer. It sounds like a dream come true until she meets three of the Ruby Dragon Society's members who want to make her life miserable. They're also vampires which adds to their sinister nature.
She's never believed in fantasy before, but Ophelia changes her tune when the inevitable keeps happening. Also, she's pretty special too and it seems that Professor Alexandros Drakos knew it before she did.
10. Court of Vines and Vipersby Emberly Ash
Which romantasy books have you read this year? Let us know and visit our Amazon Storefront for our favorite 2024 reads!
