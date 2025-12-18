Rosebush Pruning: Elle Fanning, Riley Keough & Callum Turner Fall Apart In Mubi's New Family Drama

Riley Keough, Elle Fanning, and Callum Turner are some of the biggest names around right now and they're finally coming together for a brand new movie called Rosebush Pruning. The new film, which will debut on the streamer Mubi, is based on the 1965 Italian movie Fists in the Pocket, a dark satire about "family and social values," according to Variety. Keough and Turner are replacing Kristen Stewart and Josh O'Connor, respectively, who were originally attached to star.



"I’m so excited to bring this audacious and delicious script to life, which challenges our notions of the traditional family and the patriarchy, with this brilliant ensemble of actors who I have long admired,” director Karim Aïnouz told the publication.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about Rosebush Pruning, starring Riley Keough, Callum Turner, and Elle Fanning.

Who's in the Rosebush Pruning cast? The cast of Rosebush Pruning has some of the coolest names around. Here's the full list so far: Elle Fanning

Callum Turner

Riley Keough

Pamela Anderson

Jamie Bell

Lukas Gage

Tracy Letts

Elena Anaya

What is Rosebush Pruning about? Spoilers ahead!! Considering this movie is inspired by an old Italian film, it's safe to assume it'll have the same plot. The original story deals with a young man who thinks his family is falling apart...and decides to murder them all.

Where can I watch Rosebush Pruning? The movie will be available to stream on Mubi. Hopefully we'll be able to press play by the end of 2026, but stay tuned for an official release date.

Where did they film Rosebush Pruning? Rosebush Pruning is currently filming in Spain, so this is sure to be one very beautiful movie.

Loving this Rosebush Pruning news? Subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for even more updates on all the new movies and TV shows coming soon!