FYI: Your Scalp Needs Skincare Too
Let’s be real – you’ve probably been overlooking your scalp. And that’s OK! Most people forget the importance of maintaining a healthy scalp, so we’re here to give you all the tea on caring for your scalp the same way you care for your multistep facial skincare routine (with a few less steps).
What does the scalp even do?
You might think your scalp’s skin is vastly different from the skin on the rest of your body, but that can’t be further from the truth. In fact, the scalp is anatomically similar to the rest of your skin, just with a little extra density (it’s made up of five different layers of tissue while the rest of our skin has three), more oil glands, and a ton of hair follicles – about 100,000 to be exact.
Each hair grows from, and through, an individual follicle located within the scalp. Sebum (AKA oil) is produced by the sebaceous glands in each individual follicle and helps condition the hair and surrounding skin. The amount of oil produced on the scalp varies from person to person, with some experiencing much less (or much, much more) than others. At the base of the hair follicle are sensory nerves that wrap around each hair bulb; pulling the hair stimulates these nerve endings and alerts us to feelings of pain.
The scalp doesn’t just produce hair, it protects your brain, too. So we think it deserves a little extra TLC.
What does a healthy scalp look like?
“We shouldn't see redness, we shouldn't see irritation, and we shouldn't see a lot of scales or buildup,” says dermatologist Michelle Henry to Allure. “It should not feel tender and it should not have an odor.” If your scalp has any of these problems, the issue could be as basic as a bad reaction to a heavily-fragranced shampoo or as complex as an autoimmune condition. That’s why seeing a dermatologist is so important, even for your hair.
How should I care for my scalp?
The same basic principles of skin care generally apply to scalp care. Routinely removing debris, dirt, and oil on your scalp is vital, as is hydrating it. Cleanse your scalp with shampoo, and loosen up the debris pre-shower by running your brush through your hair.
And just like your skincare routine, your scalp-care routine should be reflective of the condition of your scalp. If yours tends to be dry, for example, avoid overstripping it with harsh scrubs and consider adding a hydrating scalp toner to your routine. If it’s oily, wash with a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo one day, and one that exfoliates the scalp the next (look for formulas that incorporate tea tree oil or salicylic acid).
How should I treat scalp conditions?
If you are dealing with abnormal hair breakage, hair loss, excessive oiliness or dryness, itchiness, redness or irritation, you may have a more serious condition. Contact a dermatologist for additional care, as they can help correctly diagnose what may be going on, and outline the best treatment options for you.
What is dandruff and how do I treat it?
Dandruff and dryness aren’t the same thing. Dandruff is the shedding of skin cells from the scalp at an unusually high rate, typically coupled with excessive oil production and the presence of a yeast-like fungus. For some people, dandruff is an intermittently chronic condition and may never disappear permanently, while others only deal with it for a short time. You can get dandruff at any age, though it usually starts in puberty and tapers off after the age of about 50, and it’s more common in women than in men.
Luckily, mild to moderate cases of dandruff can usually be treated at home with shampoos that contain antifungal and antimicrobial properties like ketoconazole, selenium sulfide, or zinc pyrithione. Salicylic acid shampoos are also used to help eliminate flakes.
Keep in mind that dandruff flakes grow fast, so use dandruff shampoo daily when you have a flare-up, and weekly after that. When using, massage the formula into the scalp for a few minutes before rinsing out. Experts say to avoid hair styling products for the first few weeks of treatment, since these products can leave a buildup that blocks active ingredients in your treatment products.
Photo Courtesy of Karolina Grabowska / Canva / PEXELS
