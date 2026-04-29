I'm always looking for a new Regency period romance to fill the Bridgerton void (which might, in and of itself, be filling the Jane Austen void?), and I have just recently stumbled upon a new show: Seeking Persephone. The name on its own makes me want to watch! There's no doubt that even though period romances put their characters in some stifling situations, those social expectations means we get to see so much yearning and unexpressed desire. Yeah, say less.

Here's everything you need to know about Seeking Persephone, and why it's the perfect show to hold you over until Bridgerton season 5.

Where can I watch the Seeking Persephone series? Mainstay Productions/Amazon Prime You can check out Seeking Persephone on Amazon Prime, where you can buy each episode or the whole season. According to their website, it's the best-selling show on Prime right now!

What is the plot of Seeking Persephone? Mainstay Productions/Amazon Prime Based on the books by Sarah M. Eden, Seeking Persephone follows the titular character, who agrees to marry the Duke of Kielder to save her family...and ends up in an unexpected and passionate relationship. Besides the fact that this book series follows different members of the Lancaster family, just like the Bridgerton books do, the series is about love you never saw coming, just like the Netflix show.

Who's in the Seeking Persephone cast? Mainstay Productions/Amazon Prime The Seeking Persephone cast includes Ryann Bailey (The Sheriffs of Savage Wells), Jake Stormoen (Haul Out the Holly), Toby-Alexander Smith (EastEnders), Catherine Hannay (An American in Austen), Charlotte Hemmings (The Stranger in My Home), and Will Kemp (Spinning Out).

Is Seeking Persephone only 4 episodes? Mainstay Productions/Amazon Prime Yes, there are only four episodes of Seeking Persephone. That means it's the perfect weekend binge watch!

Is Seeking Persephone clean? Mainstay Productions/Amazon Prime Yes, where Bridgerton is pretty steamy, Seeking Persephone is more of a clean romance that has less graphic sex. It's rated TV-PG (Bridgerton is rated TV-MA).

Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more show recommendations like Seeking Persephone. And check out 5 Period Romance Shows to Watch Before Bridgerton Season 5.