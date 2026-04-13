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The 7 Best Shows & Movies to Watch on HBO Max in April 2026

Euphoria' 'Devil Wears Prada' 'Marty Supreme
Eddy Chen/HBO | Twentieth Century Fox | A24
Bre Avery
By Bre AveryApr 13, 2026
Bre Avery
Contributing Writer
Bre is a New York based content creator who's passionate about topics related to women and their lifestyles, including advice, gardening, fashion, home, weddings, pets, and beauty. Bre's spent the last eight years running ChipChick.com and used to be a fashion designer before switching gears. In her downtime, you can find her hanging out with her three Chihuahuas!
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Between the long-awaited return of Euphoria and Timothée Chalamet’s ping-pong era, our April calendars are officially booked. While we usually turn to HBO Max for our prestige drama fix, this month’s lineup is hitting different. From fashion throwbacks to the season finales, we’ll be dissecting in the group chat, here is everything you need to stream this April.

Tune into these bingeable titles coming to HBO Max in April 2026.

anne hathaway, meryl streep, and emily blunt in the devil wears prada

Twentieth Century Fox

The Devil Wears Prada — Watch on HBO Max now

Follow Andy Sachs as she navigates the cut-throat world of high fashion while working as Miranda Priestley's assistant at Runway Magazine. Is it the opportunity of a lifetime? Or a soul-sucking mistake of epic proportions? Be sure to watch the 2006 movie before the sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, hits theaters on May 1st. That's all.

Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. in Hacks

HBO Max

Hacks — Watch on HBO Max now

If you need a good laugh, mark your calendar for the fifth and final season of the Emmy-winning HBO Max original series starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. After a wild cliffhanger that left the world thinking she was gone, the question for season 5 remains: How will Deborah Vance cement her legendary comedy legacy while proving she's very much alive?

the mummy

Universal Pictures

The Mummy — Watch on HBO Max now

With news of a fourth movie swirling around and the ultimate comeback currently going on for both Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, you're going to want to rewatch the original film, which premiered back in 1999.

Zendaya Euphoria

Eddy Chen/HBO

Euphoria — Airing on HBO Max Every Sunday

Ah, yes, Euphoria. The series we've all been not-so-patiently waiting for since its second season back in 2022. Season 3 will offer brand-new trials and tribulations for the lead characters, including a marriage plotline between Nate and Cassie, a potential scheme from Maddy, and, of course, Rue on the run.

Jennifer Garner and Ina Garten

Food Network

Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Season 7 — Watch on HBO Max April 12

Sometimes, you just want to dive into the wholesome world of Ina Garten while learning how to become a master chef in the process. Season 7 of Be My Guest with Ina Garten is filled with delicious meals, exciting guests, and brilliant conversation. The 7th installment will hit HBO Max on April 12.

Person mid-air leaping from a rock cliff against a blue sky background.

HBO Max

The Dark Wizard — Watch on HBO Max on April 14

You don't want to miss this HBO Max Original when it premieres on April 14. The four-part docuseries explores the extraordinary and turbulent life of Dean Potter, a groundbreaking climber, BASE jumper, and highline walker known for his jaw-dropping feats in Yosemite.

Timoth\u00e9e Chalamet in Marty Supreme

A24

Marty Supreme — Watch on HBO Max April 24

Catch Timothée Chalamet in one of his most transformative roles yet, as he morphs into an arrogant ping pong hustler from Manhattan's Lower East Side. The Oscar-nominated film includes Gwyneth Paltrow and Fran Drescher in supporting roles, so you know you're in for something special.

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This post has been updated.

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