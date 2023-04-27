Selfmade Launches Peer-Supported, Expert-Led Cohorts To Help You Scale Your Business
No one scales a business successfully alone. Talk to any successful entrepreneur and they will tell you that modeling another's success and having peers hold you accountable can unlock and accelerate real growth for founders.
Since 2020, over 3,500 women founders have trusted Selfmade, Brit + Co's flagship membership community for women, to help them realize their full business potential as founders, small biz owners, freelancers, side hustlers, and dreamers looking to make their mark on the world.
After seven past cohorts supporting Selfmade members, the team is thrilled to announce our first three public cohorts focusing on Personal Branding, Strategic Growth, and Organic Social Media Growth are open to apply or join.
Additionally, Selfmade is now opening our public cohort program to outside experts who have masterminds and courses that could add value for our community. Well-qualified content experts with established social following who want to share their expertise with the Selfmade community of women founders as well as the public should reach out to Selfmade with their cohort or course proposal.
Why We Are Launching Cohorts
Selfmade launched originally as a 10-week offering, running several times a year. This allowed our founders to build their business regardless of stage or business vertical alongside other women founders. In mid-2022, we expanded our program to be "always on" and Selfmade now takes place on an ongoing basis, and the program is entirely virtual (with regional local IRL meetups!) so founders can choose to join in-person for live sessions or at their own pace.
This change has allowed curious entrepreneurs from around the globe to sign up for our 24/7 business accelerator at anytime. This shift allows diverse founders to align their business goals with the pace of their engagement and unique timing without having to commit to a 10-week window that may or may not work for them.
After surveying our members for feedback, we're responding to the demand for more in-depth, collaborative workshops with this first round of offerings open for applying or booking now and below are teasers for two of our upcoming cohorts.
Personal Branding 101 with Alexa Carlin
This 12-week Personal Branding mastermind will help founders find their story and tell it to the world in a way that drives meaningful connections and impact for your personal or business goals - whether you're pitching new clients, on the main stage, or a podcast guest.
Who will benefit most from this cohort?
- Founders looking to become thought leaders, and get featured in blogs, news outlets, podcasts, and on stages.
- Founders looking to grow their revenue through speaking engagements.
- Founders who want to be the face of their brand and to build content that drives sales.
Strategic Growth Mastermind with Emily Merrell
The Strategic Growth Mastermind is a curated 12-week cohort where you'll learn how to get more visibility for your business, work smarter not harder, build partnerships, and evaluate new revenue opportunities. You know you're onto something really, really cool, but need some fresh ideas, support, and accountability to grow your revenue. I've helped thousands of entrepreneurs scale their businesses, and I'm here to help you too.
Who will benefit most from this cohort?
- Founders with an established business making at least $10K in annual revenue, and want additional support to grow.
- Founders who want structure, fresh ideas, accountability, and a community to scale their venture.
- This cohort is NOT for founders who have not launched or are still figuring out their idea.
Organic Social Media Growth with Kirstie Wang
In this Organic Social Media Growth course, you'll learn how Kirstie built here e-commerce store from a $200 investment to multi-6 figures in revenue. Here not-so-secret weapon? Organic social media growth. In this course, she'll break down her methods for growing a business through connection, community, and engagement. Together, build a solid content plan that draws your target audience in, and Kirstie will show participants how to convert that audience into sales.
Who will benefit most from this course?
- Founders looking to establish a strong, loyal community on social media.
- Founders looking to convert their social media community into sales.
- This is NOT for founders interested in creating paid advertisement.
What Our Community Says About Selfmade
"If you are on the fence about pursuing your idea or taking the next step in your entrepreneurial journey, take the leap, you will figure it all out! And if you would like to be supported and inspired by an amazing community of trailblazing women, invest in Selfmade! Your future self will thank you for this life-changing experience!" - Neha Paralkar
"Joining Selfmade was the best thing I did for myself and my business. The coaches, live sessions, mentorship, support, all of this was priceless and would recommend to anyone." - Kailee Kunz
What Is Selfmade?
Founded by Brit + Co’s founder, Brit Morin, Selfmade brings together women at every startup stage to help them succeed and reach their work + life goals. Past speakers and instructors included Sara Blakely (Founder, SPANX), Shiza Shahid (Founder, Our Place), Jennifer Hyman (Founder, Rent The Runway), Beatrice Dixon (Co-Founder, The Honey Pot), and many more.
Features and benefits of the Selfmade membership include:
- On-demand instruction in all facets of how to launch, grow, and scale a company
- 1:1 mentoring with leading industry experts
- Weekly workshops led by seasoned business coaches
- Q+A’s with A-list female founders, CEOs, and venture capitalists
- Customizable templates for P&Ls, pitch decks, marketing assets, and more
- Access to world-class experts in tech, finance, marketing, sales, and investing
- A custom-built virtual community
- Digital and IRL member-matching initiatives
- Access to the world’s top female entrepreneurs and coaches
Whether you're just starting out or you've been working on your business for years, our goal with Selfmade Cohorts is to give you the resources and community support you need to make your dream business idea a money-making reality.
Feeling inspired to help fuel your business? Visit Selfmadeto find your calling. Sign up for a 7-day FREE trial to our growing community of amazing female founders to DIY the business of your dreams!