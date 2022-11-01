50 Selfmade Scholarship Seats Are Now Open!
You are driven, creative, smart, and ready to go out on your own, today or someday. Brit + Co's business program for women, Selfmade, can help you get there with a community of women who will inspire you, share what they know, and lift you up so YOU CAN DO THIS!
Thanks to our incredible partner, Verizon, we're offering 50 scholarships for a free 12-week membership to Selfmade (details below!). Verizon and Selfmade are both on a mission to support women on their entrepreneurial journey. Sign up for Verizon’s free Small Business Digital Ready program to be eligible for a scholarship to Selfmade.
Selfmade now takes place 24/7, 365 via membership and ongoing programming. It's all virtual so you can choose to join in-person for live sessions or at your own pace!
Connect with an amazing community of CEOs, professional coaches, and entrepreneurs like you and learn valuable skills, like how to brand your business, how to reach more customers, understanding your worth, and how to make a powerful pitch to investors. Access robust resources and the following:
- Weekly live workshops with coaches
- 1:1 mentoring and group chats with like-minded entrepreneurs
- On-demand courses
- Customizable templates for P&Ls, pitch decks, marketing assets, and more
- Access to world-class experts in tech, finance, marketing, sales, and investing
- Seasonal pitch competitions with thousands of dollars in grants and cash prizes
- Community break out sessions and meetups
It’s like business school, but so much better.
How to apply for a scholarship
Selfmade offers four different membership tiers, but this season Verizon is granting 50 FREE scholarship seats to 12 weeks of the annual program. Simply sign up for Verizon Small Business Digital Ready program to be eligible. Scholarships are open to U.S. residents, focusing on women of color, women from underserved and underrepresented communities, and women in need of support turning an idea into a dream business, or growing an existing business. Selfmade offers a powerful community of women cheering you on in a positive, goal-setting environment.
The deadline for scholarship applications is November 30, 2022. Apply today! We can help you develop everything from a business plan to a marketing and sales plan throughout the course with one-on-one mentoring and more.Be your own boss, finally: Apply for a scholarship to Selfmade today!