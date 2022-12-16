Meet the Winners of Selfmade's Winter 2022 Pitch Day
Leading up until this point, the finalists spend extensive time preparing for the opportunity by leveraging the tools we serve up to members within our private learning platform. They have top-tier resources to fuel their entrepreneurial happenings and to prepare for this pivotal pitching moment. With weekly workshops, on-demand courses, 1:1 mentor calls, peer-to-peer matching, templates, fireside chats, and more at their fingertips, the Selfmade ecosystem is designed to prep women for success in pitching their business (and running it!).
Selfmade is home to rising entrepreneurs worldwide, and the judges definitely had their work cut out for them. Our finalists received expert feedback on their business models and opportunities, Shark-tank style.
As you can imagine, the response to this incredible display of hustle and heart was overwhelming! With over $25K in cash grants and prizes on the line thanks in part to our Selfmade partner Office Depot OfficeMax, this particular pitch battle was one for the books.
Read on to find out who takes home the gold this round. Drumroll please...
Meet Our Winners
Coming in first place was Jenifer Shwartz, Founder of Freezcake. Jennifer creates fresh cheesecake, anywhere on the go. As a bakery owner, Jenifer was forced to quickly pivot at the start of the pandemic, and we're so glad she did. BRB, ordering 200 of these now...
Leeanna Ganttwon second place with her medicinal tracking innovation, tooktakeooktake. She created tooktake to be the simplest way to know at a glance if you took or still need to take your medication or supplements. We're excited to support this founder as she continues to expand her product line.
Mari Luangrath-Ullrickwon third place withPeckoPecko. The average American family throws out $2,500+ in unused food per year. Mari created PeckoPecko to help families reduce spoilage and save money through her powerful human and AI-powered solutions.
Meet Our Other Finalists
- Daniela Cho, Founder of Bezalel and C
- Domeanic Carter-Banks, Founder of Masterpiece Kids Box
- Karly Hiser, Founder of Crann Organic
- Kristi Holloway Eitel and Dr. Katie Holloway Luepke, Founder of K2 Curo
- Priscilla Fields, Founder of Focus Virtual Business Solutions
- Tashelle Darby, Founder of IrieVeda
- Teresa LeeAnn Baker, Founder of Brown Boy Brown Girl
Feeling inspired or looking for small business grants to help fuel your business? Start your free trial of Selfmade to find your calling. Join our growing community of amazing female founders to DIY the business of your dreams!
Featured photo via Alexander Suhorucov/Pexels.
