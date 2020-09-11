Our Selfmade Course is Here to Help You Find Your Calling
It's time to stop limiting ourselves. As you may have seen across the @brit and @britandco Instagram accounts lately, we just finished a 10-week interactive course called Selfmade that was all about helping women create and grow their own businesses.
Nearly 200 women enrolled, and I have to say, it was the highlight of my year (and I think it was theirs, too). The reason? No, it wasn't because I watched women making money on their own terms (though that was an obvious plus). The biggest "win" of the course was watching women finally get over their self-doubt. Their limiting beliefs of "I'm not smart enough" or "I'm not experienced enough" or "I don't have the time/money" or "I'm not worthy of making that much money" were repeated over and over again at the beginning of the course.
Why do we believe these things? How do we get trained to think this way? Well, it's not hard to answer that one: we've been told these things for our entire lives. We live in a comparison culture. We live in a patriarchal culture. We are generally taught to not take risks and live within our means.
This HAS to stop. We are smarter than we know. We are more talented than we know. And we know in our hearts what gives us energy — THAT is the calling we should be marching toward. A job should be energy-giving not energy-reducing.
It is my proudest achievement to have taught 200 women to conquer their fears. I want to help you, too. If you are feeling lost, stuck, or like you are losing energy rather than gaining it, you are the perfect candidate for our next Selfmade course. I hope you will sign up or join our Facebook group to learn more.
Hi, I'm Brit, the founder and CEO of Brit + Co. I'm a young mom of two, tech nerd and design-inclined lady who has a zillion hobbies and curious about... just about everything! My mission from the beginning has been to unlock women's creativity and courage to try new things so that they can find the path to their true passions.