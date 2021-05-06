Meet The Winners Of Our Selfmade Pitch Day Competition
How many of you have fallen victim to the "someday" trap? Someday I'll chase that dream, someday I'll start that business, someday I'll stop saying someday.
Easier said than done. But for 500+ bright-eyed entrepreneurs, someday simply doesn't exist anymore. Insert standing ovation here.
We've just wrapped Season Three of Selfmade, Brit + Co's startup school for female founders. Over the last ten weeks, our largest cohort to date has journeyed through the thrilling roller coaster that is starting and scaling a business.
Graduation day is always as exciting as it is bittersweet. Instead of throwing ceremonial caps at our Zoom screens to celebrate the occasion, the Brit + Co team hosts a fast-paced pitch competition to close out the course on a spirited note.
With over $40K in cash grants and prizes on the line, 130+ Selfmade hopefuls submitted incredible pitches and vied for a chance to present their business.
30 women took home prizes, 11 of which were selected to present their elevator pitches to Brit and the Selfmade coaches. They were judged on the creativity of concept, viability, market potential and overall presentation.
Meet our winners:
Stephanie Smith, founder of SiMMY, took home the coveted first place prize. SiMMY is a digital ads simulator designed to teach users how to manage digital ads and practice managing them without spending real money. Think Turbo Tax meets Facebook Ads Manager: users need no prior experience and are taught step-by-step everything they need to know to build and manage a successful ads campaign.
Sri Bodanapu, founder of Heirloom, came in second place. Heirloom is a self-publishing tool that empowers families to preserve their culinary heritage by creating and printing beautiful cookbooks.
A.V. Perkins, founder of University of Dope, was granted the third place spot. University of Dope is the first party card game dedicated to hip hop culture, based on trivia and opinions, as featured in NBC, Essence, Esquire and Huffpost.
The runners up included:
Alina Bachmann, founder of Brain Gardening, an online store and mindset coaching services to assist those experiencing mental, emotional, and physical health challenges.
Jesca Pilar Arnold, founder of Safe+Happy Trails, a non-profit focused on reducing or eliminating the statistics of assaults on public trails.
Rekemo Fungawing, founder of Cartet, an application that consolidates online shopping carts, and facilitates a single checkout.
Audrey Ellen Rumsby, founder of Rumsby, a seven step styling process and patent pending software design.
Carol Chan, founder of Full of Gems Club, accountability and peer coaching to women entrepreneurs.
Alexandra Steele, founder of MindWorks, an eight week hybrid, educational neuroscience-based course assisting students in reading, writing, and social emotional learning.
Aimee Danchise, founder of Inklings Baby, a modern, socially responsible baby brand for the next generation, featuring soft toys and infant novels based on imaginary friends.
Dior Vargas, founder of Generation Heal, resources that increase accessibility and provide education that empowers QTBIPOC to self-advocate wherever they are.
We're sad to see our lovelies go, but so proud of the enormous progress everyone's made. Interested in participating in Selfmade yourself? Our summer cohort kicks off on June 28th — sign up now and start your someday, today!