Meet The Selfmade Fall 2023 Pitch Competition Winners!
Selfmade is designed to make the dreams of female founders a reality, and the 2023 fall pitch competition accomplished just that! The challenge called upon female entrepreneurs to showcase what they've been working on and compete to win prizes that will allow them to continue to put their ambitions in motion. The judging panel was made up of a group of inspiring, boss women — one of whom was Brit + Co's founder, Brit Morin!
Although a competition in nature, the entire day was filled with uplifting women and celebrating everyone's entrepreneurial spirit and journeys. The contestants highlighted their passion for making an impact in their own industry and beyond and were more than willing to share their trials and triumphs to inspire others.
Winners were judged on creativity, inspiration, authenticity, uniqueness, and evidence of impact. And, while every single one of the contestants was able to dominate in these categories, the judging panel made the tough decision of picking three stand-outs in the bunch. Without further ado, here are the winners of the Selfmade fall 2023 pitch competition!
Meet The Winners
The first-place winner of the pitch competition went to the extremely well-deserving Ashley Sutton! Sutton's company, Hustle and Hope Cards, is redefining the greeting card industry. Her products are created to celebrate life's biggest moments, while also giving you access to resources that will allow the recipient to better themself. Her energy throughout her pitch was undeniable, and she also possessed an admirable resilience. Sutton applied for the pitch competition 3 times and was not discouraged when it didn't work out prior!
It was a close race for second place, but Lauren Teague managed to snag the prize! She presented her company, FANWAGN, with extreme professionalism and detail, leaving the entire audience impressed. Her company connects fans with pre-loved authentic college and sports merchandise and is revolutionizing the fandom space.
Claiming the third place spot was Johnerta Bailey with Croyance Beauty! Her company is making strides to further education on PCOS and hormonal care and finds itself at the intersection of wellness and beauty. The passion and confidence with which she spoke about her brand and the clear impact it's already had on the beauty industry and women's health impressed the judges and landed her in the top 3!
Other Amazing Finalists!
- Christine Tong / Christine My Linh
- Cindy Smith / Pen and Paces
- Felicia Bradley / Cocoa & Onyx TM
- Imani Schectman / Open Market
- Jinx Kelly / VentralVerse Media
- Myiesha McCrary /Life & Everything Beautiful Photography
- Stephanie Pham / The Business Cheerleader
Header image via Olia Danilevich/Pexels