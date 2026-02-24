Concealer can be one of the trickiest makeup products to truly master. Traditional formulas either vanish from your face by noon or somehow work their way so deep into the fine lines under your eyes that the product starts to look… icky.

While liquid formulas can be great (and have long held the spotlight), the humble concealer stick is worth considering if you just can’t seem to nail down your perfect application. The best concealer sticks are creamy without being overly-rich and blendable enough while still retaining a solid amount of coverage to conceal blemishes and dark spots. Sound like your dream concealer? We’ve curated a list of the six best stick concealers that actually deliver on these promises.

Scroll on to shop the 6 best stick concealers that strike the perfect balance between full coverage and natural glow.

Sephora Merit The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Foundation and Concealer Stick Doubling as both a foundation and concealer stick, this pick from Merit is loved by beauty fans of all ages for its natural finish that still deposits a generous amount of coverage. Though it covers dark spots and blemishes with ease, it never looks overly cakey since it feels noticeably lightweight. This is a great all-purpose product for setting some gorgeous base makeup, and is especially nice if you tend to apply your looks on the go.

Ulta Milk Makeup Hydro Grip 12-Hour Hydrating Gel Stick Concealer Milk Makeup's all-new stick concealer boasts a gel-like formula for those who want some concealing action without having to settle for a more matte look. It prioritizes beneficial skincare ingredients like hyaluronic acid, peptides, squalene, and more to leave behind a very natural finish. And though most 'dewy' makeup products require some sort of setting powder to stay all day, 95% of product testers said the concealer is long-wearing up to 12 hours. The shade range is also stunning.

Lisa Eldridge Lisa Eldridge Pinpoint Concealer Micro Correcting Pencil Sometimes less is more, and this 'pinpoint' concealer pencil proves it. Instead of slathering way more product than you really need on your face, this pick allows you to target singular small spots so you don't end up with an unnatural finish. Thanks to the wide shade range, you won't have to worry about looking uneven, either. Simply dot it where you need it, then gently blend the product in with your finger.

ILIA ILIA Skin Rewind Complexion Stick Like a hybrid between a foundation, concealer, and serum, this natural-matte complexion stick covers all the spots and blemishes you want to conceal while depositing ingredients that benefit the skin barrier and smooth fine lines. Applying it regularly over time will result in healthier-looking skin.

Amazon NYX Pro Fix Stick Correcting Concealer If you're building out your beauty routine on a budget, look no further than this $10 concealer stick from NYX. It smooths onto the skin with such ease, thanks to the formula being infused with hyaluronic acid. The stick form really lets you control just how much product goes on your skin, but no matter how much you build it, it still leaves behind a natural finish. Aside from a solid range of skin tones, this product also comes in three color-correcting shades like green, pink, yellow, and red.

Ulta Tarte Shape Tape Blur Concealer Stick While Tarte's classic Shape Tape is iconic, we'd argue that the stick version performs better. This formula is waterproof, packed with skincare elements, and can wear for up to 24 hours without creasing. It doesn't 'dry down' nearly as much as the liquid iteration, so it leans more natural after application.

