The Hunting Wives season 2 returns to Netflix this month on November 26, 2026, with all 8 episodes dropping just in time for Thanksgiving. The story, based on the book by May Cobb, follows Sophie (Brittany Snow) after moving from Massachusetts to Texas and joining the ranks of Southern housewives and their dangerous secrets. It's a scandalous, absolutely insane drama, and the new episodes are sure to be even wilder than the first season.

Here's everything you need to know aboutThe Hunting Wives season 2 on Netflix.

What is the release date of Hunting Wives season 2? Netflix You can watch the new season on November 26, 2026. Following the murderous chaos of the Season 1 finale, which ultimately revealed that Margo (Malin Åkerman) was behind Abby's tragic death to protect her reputation, the new episodes pick up with Sophie and Margo completely estranged. However, they are soon forced back together to face brand-new enemies and lingering small-town secrets.

Who's in The Hunting Wives cast? Lionsgate Alongside returning favorites like Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, Jaime Ray Newman, George Ferrier, Katie Lowes, Chrissy Metz, and Dermot Mulroney, The Hunting Wives season 2 brings some major new guest stars into the fold: John Stamos as country musician Chase Brylan

as country musician Chase Brylan Kim Matula as Nadia Kelly

as Nadia Kelly Alex FitzAlan as Lincoln Trout

as Lincoln Trout Dale Dickey , your favorite genealogist from Apple TV's Widow's Bay

, your favorite genealogist from Apple TV's Widow's Bay WNBA sensation Angel Reese in a special guest role

How many episodes are in The Hunting Wives season 2? Netflix The Hunting Wives season 2 will have 8 episodes.

What's The Hunting Wives about? Lionsgate After Sophie moves to Texas and becomes part of the socialite scene, she gets to know the community around her — and then becomes the prime suspect when a teenage girl is murdered. The show has everyone talking, not just because of its mystery, but because of how steamy it is. "It’s so fun, and juicy and sexy. Everyone is behaving so badly," Rebecca Cutter (creator and showrunner) told the New York Post. "I wanted to do an exploration of women behaving badly, unapologetic sexual conquest running rampant, and just something fun."



Will there be a season 3 of Hunting Wives? Lionsgate Fans won't have to stress about a sudden cliffhanger cancellation. Netflix officially renewed The Hunting Wives for a third season in October 2026, ahead of the Season 2 premiere!

Where do they film The Hunting Wives? Lionsgate The Hunting Wives was filmed near Charlotte, North Carolina, standing in for the fictional town of Maple Brook, Texas. If you're in the area, here's a tour of The Hunting Wives shooting locations:

Mooresville : Downtown Main Street and Broad Street (used for fictional Texas governor campaign signs and storefronts)

Downtown Main Street and Broad Street (used for fictional Texas governor campaign signs and storefronts) Gastonia : Downtown at the corner of North York Street and West Main Avenue, including interior shots at the now closed historic building The Rustic on Main.

Downtown at the corner of North York Street and West Main Avenue, including interior shots at the now closed historic building The Rustic on Main. Huntersville : Scenes filmed at Clutch Studios

Scenes filmed at Charlotte : Locations including Queens University of Charlotte Connolly's on 5th Street

Locations including Lake Norman Area & Sherrills Ford: Lakeside residential and rental properties

Is The Hunting Wives based on a true story? Lionsgate The Hunting Wives — both the book and the show — aren't based on real murders, but author May Cobb did draw from her experience in Texas, and some of the people she met.

Read up on The 9 Best Shows To Watch On Netflix In September for more series to stream this weekend.

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