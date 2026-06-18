Just about everyone has been talking about The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo cast since the book (originally published in 2017) went viral on TikTok. The story tells the tale of the iconic Evelyn Hugo, and all of her infamous relationships, as she nears the end of her life. While Jessica Chastain has been a longstanding favorite choice for the film, there's a fancast I just saw that I can't stop thinking about: Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch as Evelyn and Cecelia. Like, hello, could it get any more perfect than that!

Keep reading for the latest The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo fancasting dreams.

Everyone wants Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch in 'The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo'. @madelame Bridesmaids have entered the chat @camila mendes ♬ take my breath away by berlin - 𓆩ᥫ᭡𓆪 When Madelaine Petsch posted a video of her walking with Camila Mendes, fans of the duo flooded the comments, and one comment in particular really stuck out to me: "You guys are my vote for Evelyn hugo and Celia St. James." And now I cannot accept any other casting, I fear.

Everything we know about Cecelia St. James and Evelyn Hugo. In case you haven't read the book, these two characters are both Hollywood starlets who develop a close friendship...and maybe more. Evelyn is a the daughter of Cuban immigrants who grows up in Hell's Kitchen in New York City. Cecelia St. James is a redhead...so once again I say, this fancast is perfect.

And 'Evelyn Hugo' is coming to Netflix soon. We still don't have an official release date quite yet, but we do know that the movie will be dropping on Netflix. It's been in preproduction for quite awhile, so hopefully we can see the movie by the end of 2027.

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