Everything We Know About "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo" Movie
We'd consider Colleen Hoover, Taylor Jenkins Reid, and Emily Henry to be three of BookTok's queens. From Hoover's emotional It Ends With Us to Henry's witty Book Lovers, there's something for every kind of romance lover. Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo constantly trends on TikTok, whether it's over fancasting, plot analyses, or movie details. Here's everything we know about the upcoming adaptation.
Is a movie being made for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?
Yes, a movie adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is coming to our screens soon! Netflix will be making the film.
Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) will direct, Liz Tigelaar (Tiny Beautiful Things) is writing the script, and 3Dot Productions' Liza Chasin and Circle of Confusion's Brad Mendelsohn will produce. Taylor Jenkins Reid and Margaret Chernin will also executive produce!
What is The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo about?
Evelyn Hugo is finally telling her story in an interview with a young journalist. The Hollywood star reveals the secrets, heartbreaks, and scandals hidden within her seven marriages — truths that impact both her and the people around her.
Who is playing Celia St James in the movie?
One casting announcement that readers are eagerly awaiting is for Celia St. James, who first meets Evelyn on the set of their movie. Fans have hoped that anyone from Sadie Sink to Jessica Chastain to Saoirse Ronan will join the film, and considering the book covers so much time, there's a chance we'll see more than one actress play her.
What is Evelyn Hugo's real name?
Evelyn was born in 1938, and her real name is Evelyn Elena Herrera. In the story, she grows up in New York City's Hell's Kitchen.
Lead image via Simon & Schuster
