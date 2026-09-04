Rachel Zegler (who's currently on an incredible run of Broadway, then West End, then back to Broadway) finally has a brand new movie coming out called She Gets It From Me. The flick is Zegler's first movie since Snow White came out in March 2025 to a ton of controversy. As someone who's convinced Rachel Zegler is a generational talent, I'm more than thrilled to see her on the big screen again — especially since she's starring with Nat Wolff.

'She Gets It From Me' is a family drama like you've never seen.

The new movie (which is being billed as a comedy-drama) follows Nicky (Rachel Zegler), who wants to meet her birth mother before she ties the knot. At the same time, Charlotte (Marissa Tomei) can't help but wonder where the baby she gave up for adoption is, and what she's doing. And when they finally reunite after decades apart, everything and everyone in their lives collide.

“We’ve all seen adoption movies that focus on the search for the long-lost parent,” Julia von Heinz told Variety. “But what happens after that emotional reunion? That’s a whole new territory we explore in this film, full of comedy but also deeply meaningful questions about the nature of motherhood.”

Charlotte's husband (Ed Helms) and Nicky's fiancé (Nat Wolff) end up forming "a support group for men left behind by genetic sleuthing," and when Nicky finds out a major secret from her adoptive mother, she has to decide which mom is going to walk her down the aisle.

Honestly connecting with parents you never knew and figuring out how to be a family reminds me of The Parent Trap and I'm not mad about it.