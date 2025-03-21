'Snow White' Review: “Radiant” Rachel Zegler Shines In Disney’s Better-Than-The Original Remake

Rachel Zegler’s Snow White is living in a world of wishes. At least, according to the Evil Queen (Gal Gadot). You see, the king is missing and the Evil Queen has turned the kingdom into a place of isolation and distress under the guise of strength. She forces Snow White to be a servant in her own home and criticizes the princess’ literal well wishes as frivolity and cowardice.

But while the 1937 Snow White proposes that your wish will come true if you hear it echo, Rachel’s Snow doesn't just listen to the echoes — she uses them to propel her forward.

Disney's 2025 Snow Whiteis one of the best live-action remakes yet thanks to Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap.

Rachel Zegler's Snow White is more inspirational than ever. Walt Disney Studios In the standout ballad “Waiting on a Wish," Snow White wonders “is it almost someday?” as she confronts the exhaustion and weary hope of waiting for a day of peace she’s not sure will ever come. Snow knows her father can set everything right, but struggles to believe she’s as “fearless, brave, fair, and true” as he is, even if she knows her true identity is a future queen. Throughout the course of the movie, she finally comes to believe it’s up to her to change the fact the Evil Queen has “poisoned everyone into believing it’s everyone for themselves.” It’s that echo from the wishing well that provides an undercurrent to this new story — Snow White is waiting, but she’s actively waiting. We are, after all, living in a post ‘90s-princess world, where our canon includes Belle daydreaming about a life outside her village and Mulan taking destiny into her own hands. Rachel Zegler’s Snow White isn’t just dreaming of a different life, she’s dreaming about actually changing her life, and becoming the boldest, truest version of herself. This shift proves Disney movies are no longer purely about celebrating an original story’s beauty or providing comfort; they’re a call to action. Whether that shift is a good thing or a bad thing remains to be seen, but I walked out of the theater feeling better than I did walking in.

Walt Disney Studios Despite Disney’s OG princess getting a couple contemporary updates, the integrity of the character remains intact because the updates aren’t harsh or biting. The character doesn’t steer into one-dimensional territory where she’s only obsessed with true love or only obsessed with reclaiming the kingdom. Snow White doesn’t let anyone step all over her, but none of her sweetness is sacrificed for shock value, and that combination of firm and bold kindness inspires change in others. Whether it’s offering comfort or literally saving someone’s life, Snow White actually shows up for people. And the butterfly effect of her actions culminate in a true, old fashioned showdown between Snow White and the Queen. Snow White’s return to the palace — as princess and not servant — moves the townspeople to sing her parents’ old song, in turn giving her the confidence to claim she’s “everything [she was] wishing and waiting for.”

'Snow White' is the kind of nostalgic Disney movie we haven't seen in years. Walt Disney Studios Erin Cressida Wilson's script feels like the kind of sweet Disney story we all love, with emotional beats, pacing, and humor that had me reminiscing on titles like Tangled, Miramax's Ella Enchanted, and the first season of Once Upon a Time on ABC. Director Marc Webb reframes the original cartoon’s theme of waking up in a really remarkable way because outside the literal poison apple of it all, after Snow White challenges the Queen, she reminds the soldiers of their true identities to wake them up and reclaim the palace. Snow also ties the idea of waking up with falling in love, because contrary to internet chatter, the live-action Snow White does actually have a love story. And it’s one that had me literally giggling. Rachel Zegler and Andrew Burnap’s fun banter quickly morphs into butterfly-inducing stares and smaller, quiet moments every romance fan will love. And yes, they do address the kissing-without-consent issue a lot of Disney viewers have with the original cartoon. The fleshed-out love story as well as added subplots about Dopey’s inability to speak and Snow White’s desire to make her father proud — plus a truly gorgeous score from Jeff Morrow — add so much nuance and emotion to the iconic story that people in my theater gasped and applauded throughout the third act.

Rachel Zegler is a true shining star. Walt Disney Studios Rachel Zegler is radiant as Snow White, and her performance makes the whole film shine. I’ve said for years that her voice solidifies her as a generational talent, but her expressions and awareness of the world around her truly set her apart. Not to mention the fact the film itself is a gorgeous, textured visual display that made me forget I was in a movie theater. And I could talk forever about the animated woodland animals! The movie features songs from the original like “Whistle While You Work” (and if you listen closely, you can hear Rachel humming a few notes of “Someday My Prince Will Come” during a key scene), but the movie also adds some new songs from Justin Paul and Benj Pasek that join the ranks of great Disney music — especially “Waiting on a Wish” and “A Hand Meets A Hand,” which they co-wrote with Lizzy McAlpine.

But Gal Gadot's performance leaves something to be desired. Walt Disney Studios Compared to Rachel Zegler’s stellar performance, Gal Gadot’s role as the Evil Queen left me wanting more, especially when it comes to her big number “All Is Fair,” which I wish I'd heard from a Broadway diva. The character’s obsession with her physical beauty in and of itself also feels thin and outdated compared to the depth the new story offers Snow White. (The beginning of the movie does mention the Queen’s beauty is the source of magical power, but it’s so brief I forgot about it until my second watch). And while I found the animated Seven Dwarves charming (and their story brought me to tears), I still don’t understand the decision to animate the characters rather than casting seven actors with dwarfism.

Walt Disney Studios Overall, Disney’s live-action Snow White is a heartfelt film that inspires audiences to not just dream of redemption, but to actually make changes that better the world around them. Because Snow White will always be kind, but she’s not whispering anymore.

What did you think about the live-action Snow White? Read ourThe Little Mermaid movie review for more Disney think pieces!