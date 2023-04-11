The Christian Siriano’s x Sherwin-Williams Collaboration Brings Luxurious Shades To Your Spaces
Today, leading paint brand Sherwin Williams announced a colorful collaboration with luxury designer, Christian Siriano. With 30 hues inspired by Siriano’s modern-luxury aesthetic, you can now don your spaces with bright whites and natural neutrals from the likes of charcoal, beige, terracotta and blue. “We live our lives in our spaces,” Siriano said in a press release. “They’re our sanctuary, and they should feel just as fabulous as when you put something on your body and walk out the door. Home should feel the same way.”
About The Sherwin-Williams x Christian Siriano Collection
Image via Sherwin-Williams
The collaborative collection is suited for both homeowners and designers that want to create synchronicity with nature in their indoor spaces. The grouping of colors is “clean and modern” while maintaining “warmth and elegance” for both the home and commercial spaces, according to Sherwin-Williams’ press release.
“What we love the most about working with Christian Siriano is his ability to design inclusively and in a way that fits everyone’s preferences,” shares Sue Wadden, Director of Color Marketing at Sherwin- Williams. “With functionality in color being essential, this collection showcases just that—stunning colors and practicality.”The color collection also entails two Peel & Stick paint sample kits for easy application and evaluation, a specially-tailored homeowner kit with Siriano’s top 6 shades, and a designer kit with 6 exclusive colors available in Emerald® Designer Edition, according to Sherwin-Williams. The kits are available on the collection’s website at s-w.com/christiansiriano.
Go Behind The Scenes
Shop The Sherwin-Williams x Christian Siriano Collection
Image via Sherwin-Williams
Sherwin-Williams x Christian Siriano Peel & Stick Kit for Homeowners ($20)
This kit includes peel-and-stick paint color samples, curated by Siriano. Homeowners will get a set of varied neutral shades to test out on interior walls in order to find the perfect hue for every room. Colors include Pure White, Egret White, Balanced Beige, Dovetail, Peppercorn, and Inkwell.
Header image via Sherwin-Williams
