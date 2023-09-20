Sherwin Williams’ 2024 Color Of The Year Will Launch You Into Meditative Bliss
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
Sherwin-Williams just introduced their 2024 Color of the Year: Upward SW 6239. It’s a calming blue shade crafted with tinges of gray undertones that’s destined to evoke peace and quietude – something we all could use a little more of in this chaotic world.
Diverting from 2023’s more earthy Redend Point SW 9081, the new Color of the Year ushers in hopes of ethereal calm and stillness that can apply to everybody and every space.
“Upward SW 6239 represents the gentle forward momentum in all of our lives,” said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams. “It brings to life that carefree, sunny day energy that elicits a notion of contentment and peace. With this color, we invite our consumers to take a pause and infuse a new sense of ease and possibility into their spaces – one that doesn’t overwhelm, but rather establishes meditation and tranquility.”
The 2024 Color of the Year pairs best with blues and greens. Whether they’re dark or delicate, you’re sure to find a partner with Sherwin-Williams’ offerings. Wadden recommends the shades Snowbound SW 7004, Drift of Mist SW 9166, Gale Force SW 7605, Tricorn Black SW 6528, Honeydew SW 6428, Palm Leaf SW 7735 and Antiquarian Brown SW 0045.
“As we play with color, it's essential to consider their interactions thoughtfully,” adds Wadden. “Warmed-up blues might lead to hues that appear muddled and lackluster, which is why preserving the crisp edge and magnetic allure of cool blues is vital. It's in these subtle nuances that create spaces that are timeless and inspired. We're excited to share this beautiful color and craft interiors that exude harmony and evoke a sense of enchantment.”
Upward SW 6239 is available at Sherwin-Williams neighborhood stores nationwide and online for in-store or curbside pick-up. Homeowners looking to paint their private spaces can order color chips and Peel & Stick samples of the hue in-store or at swsamples.com. Designers working at a larger scale can connect with their Account Executive for exclusive materials and events and get designer samples with a PRO+ account.
Images via Sherwin-Williams.
