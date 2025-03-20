Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Brit + Co Logo

Wait, this is so sweet 😭❤️

Sia's "Shocking" New Baby Name Is Actually Adorable — For This 1 Reason

sia baby name
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Haley Sprankle
By Haley SprankleMar 20, 2025
Haley Sprankle

Haley Sprankle is B+C's Content Editor, leading coverage across pop culture, beauty, style, home, and beyond. You can find her previous work at WIRED, Wirecutter, and VH1. Outside of work, she's probably drinking a dirty martini, walking her french bulldogs, or quoting School of Rock somewhere.

See Full Bio
Follow:

Sia's always been a woman of mystery, so it's honestly not surprising that she had a baby that nobody knew about almost a year ago. What actually is surprising is what she decided to name that secret baby, though.

And how do we know all this? Sia filed for divorce from her husband, Dan Bernard, and the documents revealed the new addition to their lives. Here's everything we know about Sia's baby — including the super unique name she picked out for her little bundle of joy!

Scroll to find out the shocking name Sia picked for her new baby!

According to Page Six, Sia separated from Dan Bernard on March 18, 2025. The documents note the reason as "irreconcilable differences" — but they also note that the pair welcomed a new baby 11 months ago. While Sia and Dan shared two adopted teenage children, this is their first biological child together.

Somersault Wonder — yes, that's actually the baby's name — was born on March 27, 2024. While her name seems a little strange to some, it actually seems to be a nod to one of Sia's sweetest songs.

Sia's previously talked about her issues with fertility. The "Chandelier" opened up to Instyle about her struggles when married to her ex, Erik Anders Lang. She said, "We did a lot of IVF, but I still had unexplained infertility. Eventually, we did get embryos, but then we also got a divorce, so I wasn't able to use them."

With that in mind — and the fact that she's wanted to be a mom her "entire life" — it makes sense that she would name her first biological baby after "Somersault" and call her a "wonder."

Sia released "Somersault" with Zero 7 in 2019, and the lyrics are honestly gorgeous. While I could pick so many lines to highlight, the chorus really says it best:

"You put my feet back on the ground
Did you know you brought me around
You were sweet and you were sound
You saved me"

We hope that Somersault Wonder continues to keep Sia's feet on the ground while she navigates this new chapter in her life.

Looking for more celebrity news? Follow us on Facebook so you never miss a thing!

celebritiesbaby namescelebritycelebrity news

The Latest

Spring Dress Trends 2025
Style Trends & Inspo

5 Spring Dress Trends Every Fashion Fan Needs To Try In 2025

meredith george grey's anatomy sex scene
Entertainment

Ellen Pompeo Cried "Full On Tears" During This 'Grey's Anatomy' Sex Scene: "Nightmare"

rory gilmore boyfriend paul
Entertainment

This "Cruel" 'Gilmore Girls' Detail Proves, Once Again, That Rory Is The Worst

Best Aldi Products According To Shoppers
Food News & Menu Updates

12 Must-Have Aldi Finds That Shoppers Swear By

Selfmade

Selfmade

A business accelerator for early-stage female founders with live workshops, 1:1 mentoring, online courses, and curated business support. Visit

Yap City

Yap City

Want the inside scoop on what’s really trending? Join insider hosts Chloe Williams and Kayla Walden each week as they dissect their latest TV & movie obsessions, must-read books, and OMG moments you won’t believe. Visit