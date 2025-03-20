Sia's "Shocking" New Baby Name Is Actually Adorable — For This 1 Reason

Sia's always been a woman of mystery, so it's honestly not surprising that she had a baby that nobody knew about almost a year ago. What actually is surprising is what she decided to name that secret baby, though.

And how do we know all this? Sia filed for divorce from her husband, Dan Bernard, and the documents revealed the new addition to their lives. Here's everything we know about Sia's baby — including the super unique name she picked out for her little bundle of joy!

According to Page Six, Sia separated from Dan Bernard on March 18, 2025. The documents note the reason as "irreconcilable differences" — but they also note that the pair welcomed a new baby 11 months ago. While Sia and Dan shared two adopted teenage children, this is their first biological child together. Somersault Wonder — yes, that's actually the baby's name — was born on March 27, 2024. While her name seems a little strange to some, it actually seems to be a nod to one of Sia's sweetest songs.

Sia's previously talked about her issues with fertility. The "Chandelier" opened up to Instyle about her struggles when married to her ex, Erik Anders Lang. She said, "We did a lot of IVF, but I still had unexplained infertility. Eventually, we did get embryos, but then we also got a divorce, so I wasn't able to use them." With that in mind — and the fact that she's wanted to be a mom her "entire life" — it makes sense that she would name her first biological baby after "Somersault" and call her a "wonder." Sia released "Somersault" with Zero 7 in 2019, and the lyrics are honestly gorgeous. While I could pick so many lines to highlight, the chorus really says it best:

"You put my feet back on the ground

Did you know you brought me around

You were sweet and you were sound

You saved me" We hope that Somersault Wonder continues to keep Sia's feet on the ground while she navigates this new chapter in her life.

