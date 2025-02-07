Jessica Alba Just Filed For Divorce From Cash Warren, Ending Their 16-Year Marriage

After almost 17 years of marriage, Jessica Alba just officially split from her husband, Cash Warren. TMZ reported that the actress and film producer have been separated for a while now, and this article seems to make everything even more official. Here's everything we know so far about the breakup — including who actually filed for divorce.

According to reporting by PEOPLE, Jessica Alba officially filed for divorce from her husband, Cash Warren, on February 7, 2025. PEOPLE noted that the reason for the divorce is "irreconcilable differences," and that the actual separation began on December 27, 2024. This marks the beginning of the end for their 16-year marriage.

On January 8, 2025, sources spilled to TMZ about Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's separation. The sources shared that the couple is allegedly "moving forward" with a divorce, so unfortunately it doesn't seem like this split is a short-term solution.

TMZreported that both Jessica and have gone in public without wedding rings recently — Jessica as recent as the Golden Globes afterparties on January 5, 2025. Apparently, one of the last times the two were spotted publicly was back in November 2024. Outside of that, the couple celebrated their son's birthday at Universal Studios together in January, but it's unclear how official the separation was at that point.

Well, Jessica just confirmed her split from Cash on Instagram. The actress shared:

I've been on a journey of self realization and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time.

A source toldUS Weekly that the couple could actually file for divorce "soon." The source said, "Cash has been slowly moving things out of their house but since the fires, they have been spending more time under one roof as a family. They are being there for each other right now as it is a very stressful time."



According to PEOPLE, Jessica and Cash got engaged in 2007, after meeting on the set of Fantastic Four back in 2004. They got married and stayed together for 16 years, welcoming three children to their family: Honor (16), Haven (13), and Hayes (7).

Back in 2021, Alba told PEOPLE that they tend to "over-communicate" in order to best support each other and their different needs. She said that they don't have a "secret" to making it work — they "just need to check in with each other."

Whatever happens next, we hope that Jessica, Cash, and their kids are able to find peace and happiness throughout this major transition.