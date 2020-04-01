What Japanese Skincare Taught Me About Meditative Self Care
While studying in Japan I discovered the relationship between our inner health and our skin. This has remained with me ever since, even more so in these uncertain times.
At Tatcha, we believe in caring for ourselves from skin to soul, and that skin care is self care. Having a skincare ritual allows you to escape the hustle and bustle of the day and to take a few moments for yourself. I also love meditation and try to find time for it throughout the day whenever possible between meetings.
I pair this with a series of meditations that I do as I go through the steps of my skincare ritual. They can be done morning or night, but I love to do it in the evening as I'm getting ready for bed.
Step 1 - Purify: While I'm massaging the Pure One Step Camellia Cleansing Oil into my face I close my eyes to think of anything in the day that stuck to me, imagining it melting away along with my makeup and the physical residue of the day.
Step 2 - Polish: While I'm exfoliating with the Rice Polish Classic, I think about anything during the day that I didn't hit the mark on and remind myself that I can always begin again. With our skin, as with ourselves, we can always shed the old and start anew.
Step 3 - Replenish: As I press the Essence in and replenish my skin, I think about replenishing myself and my energy. As women, we spend so much of our time taking care of others that we can deplete ourselves. This is my reminder to give back to yourself as much as you give to others.
Step 4 - Nourish: As I seal in moisture for my last step with The Dewy Skin Cream, I imagine myself being wrapped in love by all of the special people in my life. This reminds me that for all I give throughout the day, I should never forget that there are always people who are caring for me in return.
While simple and only for a few moments, this ritual allows me to set my intentions and reset my mind, whether it be for the day ahead or to prepare for the next morning as I go to sleep.
You can find your own skincare ritual on Tatcha.com.
