If you lack a certain way with words, then perhaps you can rely on showing how you feel this holiday season with an artful greeting card you can make at home! Brit dropped by our crafting studio where we teamed with Camp by Walmart to create a choose-your-own-adventure holiday card tutorial. In the interactive video, it's up to you to decide what type of card you want to make — sentimental, or stylish? Three-dimensional, or keep it simple? After you've selected your design vibe, Brit helps you assemble it all together so your last-min card is ready to send. Get ready to pick up a few new DIY tricks when you watch the video now!

