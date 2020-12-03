These Clean Beauty Gifts Are So Good We Want Them for Ourselves
The clean beauty trend is becoming the norm as more consumers realize the potentially harmful effects of ingredients like parabens and artificial fragrances. The FDA doesn't even require beauty products or ingredients to be approved before they get in our hands, making it up to us to know what is going on our skin. Luckily, there are great brands out there doing the right thing while making us look and feel good. Here are clean beauty gifts to share with your favorite pals or yourself!
Kinship The Besties Skincare Set ($56)
This clean and cruelty-free set includes the Naked Papaya gentle enzyme face cleanser, Lemon Honey Insta Swipes (45 pads), and Supermello gel cream moisturizer to usher your bestie into a winter of no dry skin.
InnBeauty Eyes, Lips, Face Kit ($71)
This one had us at the fanny pack! But also score a clean and vegan 5-piece set that's all about hydration for your eyes, lips and face.
Drunk Elephant The Littles ($90)
We love this kit of eight AM/PM skincare products for all skin types almost as much as we love Drunk Elephant's support of the IEF (International Elephant Foundation). All products are cruelty- and irritant-free.
Go-To Face Hero Face Oil ($34)
This mix of plant and nut oils packs a powerful punch of essential fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants to fight against fine lines, dark spots, dryness and inflammation. Gift for mom?
Bossy Cosmetics Power Woman Essentials Liquid Lipstick ($26)
Support your besties in her mission to take on 2021 with a liquid lipstick named WISDOM, FAITH, COURAGE, BRAVERY, or HUSTLE. We are big fans of this clean POC-owned brand.
Klur Immersion ($70)
Another POC-owned brand we love, Klur's Immersion is a super hydrating serum to give winter dry skin a dewy boost.
Ilia The Sunrise Kit or The Sunset Kit ($48)
Go for the cool-toned Sunset Kit with four lip and eye essentials and a cute lavender travel bag or warm-toned essentials in The Sunrise Kit inside a blush travel bag. The mascara included is amazing!
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Avocado Kiwi Mega Moisture Superfood Mask ($36)
Briogeo, another POC-owned brand, offers the vegan + cruelty-free hair mask we've been waiting for all our lives. It's perfection for dry, dull and parched hair (even safe for keratin and relaxed hair).
Mischo Nail Lacquer ($20)
These lacquers are 10-free (code for no formaldehyde, parabens and all the harmful chems that come in standard polishes) and designed in beautiful rich colors. They make a great stocking stuffer!
Milk Makeup Here for the Party Mini Face Set ($39)
When you can't have a party (because, 2020) you can bring this little skincare party to your gal pals. Score a liquid liner, mascara, and brow gel made with hemp-derived cannabis seed oil, as well as a gel primer, brightening serum and vegan milk moisturizer.
Beauty Counter Give 'Em Lip Trio ($75)
Get this playful trio of creamy, minty lipsticks for all your pals and call it a holiday. Each FSC-certified paper tube is designed by Portland-based artist Lisa Congdon.
Glossier Body Hero Duo ($40)
This one's a great gift for your postpartum friend or any true "body hero" who could use a refreshing body cleanser and (for post-shower) moisturizer to make her day, and skin, a little brighter.
Soko Glam Staycation Essentials Set ($40)
This set is a great intro to the Korean beauty 10-step routine in a pretty-in-pink pouch.
Tatcha The Starter Ritual Set ($68)
We are big fans of the Japanese skincare brand Tatcha (have you heard our podcast where founder Vicky Tsai shares her skincare secrets? So good!). This intro set should last two weeks and is great for normal to oily skin.
What's in your clean beauty bag these days? Share with us @BritandCo!
For more gifting inspo, follow us on Pinterest!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- What Japanese Skincare Taught Me About Meditative Self Care ... ›
- This New Primer Actually Prevents Makeup from Clogging Your Pores ›
- Tatcha Founder Vicky Tsai Teaches Brit About Skincare - Brit + Co ›
- 9 Organic Beauty Vloggers You Should Be Following - Brit + Co ›
- The Most Trusted Sources for Green Beauty Education - Brit + Co ›
- How to Build a Completely Green Beauty Routine, One Makeup ... ›
- 10 All-Natural Beauty Blogs to Help You Go Green - Brit + Co ›
- Everything to Know About Sephora's New Clean Beauty Category ... ›
- The Clean Beauty Trends We Learned at Credo's First-Ever Summit ... ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.
If you lack a certain way with words, then perhaps you can rely on showing how you feel this holiday season with an artful greeting card you can make at home! Brit dropped by our crafting studio where we teamed with Camp by Walmart to create a choose-your-own-adventure holiday card tutorial. In the interactive video, it's up to you to decide what type of card you want to make — sentimental, or stylish? Three-dimensional, or keep it simple? After you've selected your design vibe, Brit helps you assemble it all together so your last-min card is ready to send. Get ready to pick up a few new DIY tricks when you watch the video now!