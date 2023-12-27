What's A Soft Launch? And Other Dating Trends We Learned In 2023
Navigating the dating world can feel daunting to say the least. Aside from the actual feelings of it all, there's a whole other set of terminology when it comes to cuffing — AKA becoming a couple — these days. While courting continues to change from year to year, 2023 had a number of standout dating trends, with people all over social media sharing their romantic experiences from oversharing to soft launches.
As we wrap up the year, let's take a walk down memory lane and explore the dating trends that defined 2023, based on data from Plenty of Fish.
What is a soft launch?
Image via Asya Cusima/Pexels
A "soft launch" is where you hint that you're dating someone on social media, without coming right out and saying you are — or even who it is. It usually includes sharing posts that hide your significant other's identity, showing something like someone's tousled hair on the pillow next to you or a hand you're holding. A soft launch a simple way to maintain a level of privacy in your relationship, while also allowing the two of you to comfortably define the relationship in your own time.
So what does this actually look like in practice? In August, Bad Bunny soft-launched his relationship with Kendall Jenner in an Instagram story, wearing a necklace with a "K" on it. Evidently, Kendall was seen wearing that same necklace in a Vogue interview, and the internet was quick to connect the dots!
For many, a "soft launch" is followed up with a "hard launch" — AKA a more explicit announcement that the couple is dating like a posed photo or updated Facebook status. So once Kendall and Benito were spotted out officially together as a couple, fans were prepped to peep the new official couple.
The soft launch wasn't the only rising dating trend we saw, though. Here are 6 other trends to keep an eye out for in 2024!
Rizz-Colored Glasses
Image via Karolina Grabowska/Pexels
What are rizz-colored glasses, you may ask? WELL, this refers to when someone is romantically drawn to people who are charming and charismatic (AKA people with "rizz"). While there's nothing wrong with this, this trend usually comes into play when someone is choosing their partner based solely on sweet talking instead of on actual compatibility.
According to Plenty of Fish's reporting, 52% of today's singles find rizz attractive...but 43% found themselves falling for a "rizzed up" partner, only to later realize they can't actually connect on a deeper level. That being said, finding someone suave or charming shouldn't deter you — just make sure you're seeing past those rizz-colored glasses. 😉
Canon-Bailing
Image via Alexander Mass/Pexels
If you were on TikTok at all this year, you've definitely heard of a canon event — a pivotal moment that changes your life and sets you on a better path. "Canon-bailing" takes that existential idea and expands upon it, referring to the necessity of cultivating your own identity outside of a romantic relationship. So basically, when you canon-bail, you're just pulling a an "it's not you, it's me." Apparently, Plenty of Fish found that 32% of singles know someone whose done this, and tbh...we're here for it! You've gotta look out for yourself — just try to be as gentle as possible in the process of said bail.
Vision Board Dating
Image via Cottonbro Studio/Pexels
Vision board dating is a super interesting trend where people adjust their dating app location to somewhere they're considering moving to. This allows singles to utilize the power of manifestation to align all aspects of their lives — home, relationship, job, etc — and make their dating dreams a reality. According to Plenty of Fish, almost 23% of singles have experienced someone editing their app location to a more desirable location, which could prove frustrating to some. How do you plan a date with someone several states away? Sometimes even a neighborhood away can feel like too much... Wishing these wishful thinkers the best on their romantic manifestation!
Thera-posing
Image via Alex Green/Pexels
We all know someone who tends to over-leverage "therapy speak" in their day-to-day lives. In other words, this is someone who overuses or mislabels clinical terms and languages to describe the everyday behaviors of those around them. While GOING to therapy is definitely a green flag relationship-wise, it's important not to diagnose your partner or their behaviors. This is otherwise known as "thera-posing" these days, and Plenty of Fish reported that 33% of singles know someone who does this, with younger generations like Gen Z seeing it the most.
Premature Intimacy
Image via August de Richelieu/Pexels
Opening up while dating is definitely a good thing, but premature intimacy is a trend and trap we can all fall into far too easily. I mean, who hasn't overshared at a party or two, let alone with a potential partner? Okay, maybe Scorpios haven't, but that's not the point. The point is, Plenty of Fish found that almost two thirds of singles have had someone overshare with them which can be...awkward, to say the least. While you're getting to know someone, be sure to vibe check with them and make sure you're on the same page before diving too deep.
Crypt-ick
Image via Cottonbro Studio/Pexels
If you've ever been around a Crypto Bro — you know, the ones that are sooooo sure they can teach you about why NFTs are actually a good thing and talk about it nonstop — you'll see where this is going. "Crypt-ick" refers to people getting the ick from someone because their life revolves around one single topic, like crypto. It's also not a rare occurrence, because apparently 1/3 of singles reported to Plenty of Fish that they've experienced "crypt-ick." Passion and interests are great, but being in a relationship with someone who only thinks and talks about one thing is definitely a turn-off.
