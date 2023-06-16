These Are The Top Dating Trends For Summer 2023
Trends are constantly coming and going, but it's not just fashion and beauty trends we're cycling through these days — there are tons of dating trends too! Thanks to Neil Dutta, the Managing Director at engagement ring specialists Angelic Diamonds, we got a look at what to expect for this summer's relationships and situationships (sigh).
Angelic Diamonds created a list of more than 80 relationship trends from the last decade, then used Google searches to figure out how much the public's interest has increased in the past three months! Here's what they found about dating in 2023.
Infla-Dating (Increased By 1015%)
"Infa-dating involves choosing more affordable activities to do with a romantic partner during times of economic uncertainty," Dutta says. "It also entails being transparent about your financial situation instead of implying that you can afford extravagant dates."
Choose free or affordable ideas for your next date night — going for a walk or playing cards with hot cocoa can be just as fun as going out for dinner.
Monogamish (Increased By 128%)
Contrary to what you might think, "monogamish" isn't an open relationship — at least not your usual open relationship.
"It actually describes a mostly closed relationship that permits occasional sexual partners as long as they are agreed upon in advance," Dutta says. "Typically, the ‘other’ relationship does not involve romance, and there may be specific rules such as only having sex when away from home."
The key phrase here is "agreed upon in advance." You'll want to make sure that you and your partner are totally on the same page.
Green Dating (Increased By 125%)
Image via Anil Sharma/Pexels
If you're passionate about the environment, then this trend might become your new favorite date night inspo.
"["Green dating"] includes using sustainable modes of transportation, patronizing green businesses, and engaging in outdoor activities that foster an appreciation for nature and encourage meaningful conversation," Dutta says.
Earth month might have already passed, but it's always a good time for sustainable date ideas.
Eco-Dating (Increased By 100%)
Image via Valentin Antonucci/Pexels
Similar to "green dating," "eco-dating" "involves seeking a romantic partner who shares similar values and lifestyle choices that prioritize environmental sustainability," Dutta says.
While it can inspire you to go on new kinds of dates, Dutta says it might also show you if you don't actually want to be with a person: "This may also involve 'eco dumping,' which is when a relationship ends due to incompatible views on environmental issues."
Darwinning (Increased By 100%)
Image via William Fortunato/Pexels
An important part of relationships is figuring out what your personal deal breakers and red flags are, and "Darwinning" is a new way of prioritizing what's important in a partner.
"[Darwinning] is the act of avoiding dating someone who does not believe in science, such as anti-vaxxers and flat-earthers." Dutta says.
Dawn Dating (Increased By 50%)
Image via Asad Photo Maldives/Pexels
"Dawn dating refers to going on a date early in the morning, usually during or just after sunrise," Dutta says. "This trend is gaining popularity among busy individuals who don’t have time to go out on dates after work."
Go for a run together, or meet up at your favorite coffee shop when it opens. Not only will it set your day off on the right foot but it will also allow you to see your partner, even if you have busy workdays. You know what they say: the early bird catches the worm!
Untyping (Increased By 55%)
"The 'untyping' dating trend involves intentionally dating individuals who fall outside of one's usual 'type' or preferred characteristics," Dutta says.
We know that opposites can attract, not to mention the fact that we're big fans of the idea of "don't judge a book by its cover." Whether you have opposite aesthetics or different personalities, we give "untyping" two thumbs up!
Mosting (Increased By 50%)
"'Mosting' is a dating or relationship behaviour where someone comes on very strong with seemingly over-the-top affection, compliments, and gestures," Dutta says. If your relationship is off to a strong start but then fizzles out for no reason, Dutta says it's not necessarily your fault.
"All of this is done to quickly establish a deep level of emotional connection with their partner, hence the name — however the person then suddenly disappears and 'ghosts' their partner, leaving them confused about what was a false connection."
Sober Dating (Increased By 50%)
"Sober dating refers to the practice of going on dates without the consumption of alcohol or drugs," Dutta says. "It also pertains to individuals who do not drink alcohol and seek like-minded partners who share the same lifestyle choices."
If you're embracing an alcohol-free lifestyle, or you're abstaining for health reasons, there are still plenty of fun date ideas (we're speaking from first-hand experience)! Games, movies, mocktails. You can even come up with a list of ideas, put them all in a jar, and draw a random idea when you're in need of some inspiration.
Have you experienced any of these dating trends this year? Let us know in the comments!
