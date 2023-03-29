Hayley Kiyoko Basically Confirmed Alex Russo's Bisexuality on "Wizards of Waverly Place"
The internet is in a frenzy over the latest Wizards of Waverly Place news. Alex Russo, played by the iconic Selena Gomez, has a special place in all our childhood memories — and may quite honestly be the main source of our adult sarcasm. Former Wizards cast members Jennifer Stone (Harper Finkle) and David Deluise (Jerry Russo), started a podcast to watch the Disney Channel show along with fans and reveal behind-the-scenes content. Given the latest goss, they’ve yet to disappoint.
In episode 8 of the Wizards of Waverly Pod, showrunner and writer, Peter Murreieta confirmed to the duo that Alex Russo was actually bisexual — but it wasn’t necessarily displayed on screen. “We could have played more with the relationship between Stevie and Alex,” Murreieta answered as a storyline he would have liked to explore more. “But we weren’t able to in that time.”
We know you wanted Stalex…we wanted it too. #wizardspod #wizardsofwaverlyplace #disneytok
Stevie Nichols, played by the notably queer singer Hayley Kiyoko, was a young wizard who met Alex in detention where they became fast friends. Kiyoko’s character is frozen in stone after only four episodes and never returns. “It was pretty clear to all of us what that relationship was,” Murreieta said of the ‘friendship.’ “At that time, it wasn’t a thing, but we got as close as we could. I mean, it was pretty close.”
While TikTok ships “Stalex,” Kiyoko took to social media to poke fun at the news. She posted a clip of their time on the show with the caption “me being told to play Alex’s ‘bestie’ on Wizards.” The cheeky voiceover said, “You sure about that?” meaning that the pair were definitely a bit more than besties — and we are so here for it!
Apparently, TikTok is too, with one commenter writing, “This is the real Selena and Hayley content I’m interested in,” and another saying, “Hayley I think you were Disney’s soft launch to LGBTQ+ characters in this era!” Now if only we could get the creators to push for a Wizards of Waverly Place reboot…maybe we could finally get the “Stalex” storyline we were missing out on for all these years!
Watch The Full Interview Here!
