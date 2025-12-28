Don't Make These 8 Mistakes On Your Next Female Solo Trip

At the end of the day, I’m just a girl with a deep-seated passion for traveling the world. But being a woman in a foreign city means I have to be hyper-aware of my safety and surroundings, since there are a handful of seedy characters out there who want to take advantage of impressionable female tourists like me. Isn’t being a woman just the best?

So if you want to enjoy your travels, be it along the cobblestone streets of Paris, the sandy beaches of Brazil, or anywhere in between, you’re going to want to avoid these solo female travel mistakes that can put you at serious risk. What are some actions you’ll definitely want to avoid doing on your trip? Let's get into it.

Here are 8 mistakes to avoid on your next solo trip.

Avoid: Posting Publicly On Social Media Pavel Danilyuk/Pexels Look. I know that in today’s day and age, it almost seems like there’s no point in vacationing if you’re not allowed to post about it. I get it. But if you have a public profile and you want to prioritize your safety, it’s highly recommended that you save your public Insta stories/posts for after you’ve finished your trip. By constantly posting, you’re making it too easy for bad apples to track you, especially if you’re always letting the world in on the exact coffee shop you head to every morning, as well as the local nightclub you’re always frequenting. It’s just a bad idea, especially when you’re traveling by yourself. Save it for when you get home to ensure your privacy and safety.

​Avoid: Neglecting To Learn The Customs of Your Destination Brit + Co This one is important. For instance, if you’re traveling to a country where modesty is paramount for women, yet you’re ambling the streets in a bikini, you’re going to stick out like a sore thumb. Even if you feel liberated walking around in less covered clothing, locals will likely sense that you are a tourist, and therefore make you an easier target to be taken advantage of. Definitely consider reading up on the customs before you jet off so you can be best prepared (and packed accordingly!)

​Avoid: Failing To Learn The Language When Traveling To Foreign Countries Edanur Altın/Pexels Assuming you’re going somewhere out of the country where the language is different from your own, it’s always a smart idea to learn the basics before your trip. Fortunately, we live in a world where there’s so much access to language-learning programs like Duolingo and Rosetta Stone. While you may think you can just wing it by googling words online, WiFi can be funky, and your phone could unexpectedly run out of juice. As such, it’s always a good idea to get familiar with the dominant language of your destination ahead of time. You don’t need to become a polyglot genius in order to travel safely, but knowing the essentials will make you feel way more secure.

​Avoid: Being Too Lax About Your Hotel Research Pixabay/Pexels Believe me, the last thing you want to do is simply select the cheapest hotel option since it’ll cost you the least amount of money. While traveling alone, you’re going to want to put your safety and security first and foremost as your number one priority. Who cares if you have to pay some extra money if it means you have a more comfortable (and safe) experience?

​Avoid: Romanticizing The Strangers Who Approach You Columbia Pictures Have y’all ever seen the movie Before Sunrise? In the film, Ethan Hawke meets a French woman while he’s traveling throughout Europe. Due to their undeniable chemistry, they decide to spend the day together, walking around Vienna and falling in love in the process. While I’m a huge fan of this romance film, it has caused me to develop unrealistic expectations about the strangers I meet while on vacation. One time, when I was in Paris, a guy came up to me and we got to talking. While in my head, I thought we were going to have our own little Before Sunrise dynamic, he, on the other hand, had other plans entirely… that is, he wanted to steal my wallet. Yeah, that popped my little idealistic bubble about being approached by strangers immediately. While I’m not saying you can’t enjoy getting to know new people during your travels, it’s important that you proceed with caution and keep your guard up. Try to stay in public places, if you can.

​Avoid: Untrustworthy Car Rides Thang Nguyen/Pexels If someone comes up to you and says they can drive you to your destination, it’d be in your best interest to decline. While they may have good intentions, it is always better to be safe than sorry. In addition, never hitchhike. Even if it seems like you are in a safe area, it’s way too big a risk, especially when there are safer options, like Uber and Lyft.

​Avoid: The Same Travel Routes Vlada Karpovich/Pexels By traveling the same path every day, you’re letting dangerous onlookers know exactly where you’ll be. To protect your privacy, switch up your routes so you’ll be more difficult to find.

​Avoid: Keeping Loved Ones Out of The Loop Te lensFix/Pexels Whatever you do, make sure your loved ones are in the loop regarding your basic traveling details, such as where you’re staying, so they know who to contact in case of an emergency.

Keep all these details in mind if you want to have the safest, most worry-free trip possible. Who’s ready for some vacationing? Follow us on Facebook for more tips!