Sophia Bush & Lauren Holly’s Mother-Daughter Chemistry in ‘Broad Trip’ Is a Love Letter to ‘Gilmore Girls’

Sophia Bush remains our favorite One Tree Hill star after she spent 9 years wow'ing us as Brooke Davis. The actress went on to do the Drama Queens podcast with Bethany Joy Lenz and Hilarie Burton, and star in Chicago P.D. and The Incredibles 2. But lately, I’ve been searching far and wide for a film that’s equal parts hilarious and heartwarming, and I’m pretty sure I’ve finally found it with Sophia Bush's new movie Broad Trip, coming to Roku soon.

The film is all about a hilarious mother-daughter relationship that sounds just as chaotic and comforting as Gilmore Girls. Keep reading for the full scoop because this is one movie you simply can't miss.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sophia Bush's Broad Trip movie, coming to Roku in 2026.

What Is Broad Trip About? Roku Strap in for a bumpy ride as we set out on the road in this chaotic mother-daughter comedy, where opposing personalities clash in a very enclosed space. Comedy gold! While Sophia Bush portrays Alice, the straight-laced, buttoned-up daughter who is all about leading a responsible lifestyle, Lauren Holly plays her impulsive mother, Jeanie, who is much more keen on living for the moment. On her mother’s bachelorette trip, Alice must try to convince her mother not to marry a man she barely knows. “As a kid who grew up watching classic ‘90s comedies and yearns for more, the moment I read this script, I said yes,” the actress told Roku (via Variety). “Being able to play alongside Lauren and Steve made a hilarious story a dream come true. And doing something new with a streamer that’s both innovative and growing so quickly is thrilling to me as a producer, too. I can’t wait for audiences to take a broad trip with us!”

Where can I watch Broad Trip? Roku Fans can stream the film exclusively on Roku and you can expect to strap in on this particular broad trip in May of 2026. Unfortunately, there’s no trailer yet, but fans can stay updated on the latest film news by following the official Roku Instagram account.



Who's in the Broad Trip cast? Roku Broad Trip has a truly incredible cast, including Sophia Bush as the cautious and stern daughter Alice, and Lauren Holly as the eccentric, free-spirited mother Jeanie. While most mother-daughter dynamics are usually the other way around, this unexpected alteration of expectations is quite riveting to explore. Steve Guttenberg is also a part of the cast, playing Jeanie’s soon-to-be husband.

Who else is involved? Avinash Patel/Pexels Chelsea Davison is writing and executive producing the movie, directed by Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe. Joel S. Rice and Michael Barbuto are producing alongside executive producers Jonas Prupas, Aren Prupas, and Meghan Mathes Jacobs.

Final Thoughts Warner Bros. TV I don’t know about you guys, but I personally cannot wait to see this film. As someone who can relate to this specific niche dynamic of being an overly cautious daughter with a free-spirited and charismatic mother (looking at you Rory and Lorelai!!) I know exactly what it’s like to sometimes clash over this unexpected family dynamic.

Who else can’t wait for Broad Trip? Let's talk about it in the comments because I'm (impatiently) waiting to stream the Sophia Bush movie in 2026.