Sophia Bush’s Iconic Dating History From ‘One Tree Hill’ Loves To Now
Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris keep breaking the internet, but our favorite One Tree Hill actress has had a few high-profile relationships prior to this. If it's against company policy for co-workers to date, Sophia truly didn't get the memo because she's dated and/or married quite a few co-stars. 👀 We're not judging her though!
If anything, Sophia's dating history gives her a great idea of what she does and doesn't like. After all, your 20s,30s,and 40s are all a time to make mistakes, grow, and discover who we truly are.
Curious to know who she made memories with over the years? Keep scrolling for Sophia Bush's full dating history!
Chad Michael Murray
There was a time we thought Sophia Bush and Chad Michael Murray would be end game. Now that we're older, we can see why this relationship didn't work.
Both of them were cast regulars on One Tree Hill, so it's not really a surprise that they began dating in 2004. According to People, their whirlwind romance led to a marriage a year later. But, it didn't last long at all.
Sophia Bush later said, "We were two stupid kids who had no business being in a relationship in the first place," (via US Weekly).
Chad Michael Murray admitted the same during an interview with The Cut a couple of months ago. He said, "You move out there and you go, ‘Well, what am I supposed to do now? Get married? That’s exciting," in terms of moving to film One Tree Hill.
It sucks that things didn't work out for them, but now they're both in happy relationships!
Jon Foster
Sophia didn't give up on love after her split with Chad, though, and started dating Jon Foster in 2006. He was her Stay Alive co-star, so it could be safe to say she had a type back then. They were together until 2007, but it's reported they didn't have a terrible breakup.
She said told US Weekly, "You can love somebody, and not be in love with them, and I think that was a really valuable lesson," (via Page Six).
James Lafferty
Sophia circled back to One Tree Hill by dating co-star James Lafferty in 2008. It's hard to say if this caused any friction between their cast mates, but it seems like Chad Michael Murray didn't have any issues with it. He once admitted to a local CW news affiliate, "We're just friends. And she's got James, and James and I are friends. It's just a little tight group in Wilmington."
The couple broke up a year later.
Austin Nichols
One Tree Hill is where it was at for a while because Sophia Bush ended up dating another co-star. Her relationship with Austin Nichols was confirmed in 2010 when she revealed to E! News, "We've been dating off and on for the past four years."
They made it past the one-year mark, but things fizzled out in 2012 because a source shared to US Weeklythat Sophia "didn’t think he was the one." Even we can admit that sounds a little harsh, but it's better than stringing some along...right?
Dan Fredinburg
Sophia took a break from dating as far as we know, but entered into a relationship with former Google Program Manager Dan Fredinburg in 2013. A source even shared with US Weeklythat "she really likes him" when giving an inside look at their relationship.
Unfortunately they broke up in 2014, and Dan Fredinburg unexpectedly passed away after being caught in the tragic Nepal earthquake (via NBC News).
Jesse Lee Soffer
Sophia's next relationship was with yet another co-star, but not anyone from One Tree Hill. Jesse Lee Soffer was on Chicago P.D. alongside Sophia. Apparently things didn't last that long for them either, but nothing notable happened towards the end of their relationship, with a source telling Just Jared that they just "grew apart."
Grant Hughes
Before Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris became a couple, Sophia and Grant Hughes were married.
They were spotted getting cozy in 2020 (via E! News), but didn't confirm anything until 2021. It was around this time Grant decided to propose to Sophia. They got married in 2022 and enjoyed 13 months of marriage before Sophia decided to call it quits, according to People.
Ashlyn Harris
After rumors swirled last summer, Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris went official in the spring of 2024 — at Elton John's Oscar's party, no less! Their relationship came shortly after both women filed for divorce from their respective spouses, leading to some speculation about the exact timeline of it all. Regardless, Sophia seems happier than ever, fully embracing her queer identity and enjoying this new relationship to the fullest. Just last week, the pair was spotted in Paris for Olympic festivities! We can't wait to see what's next for them!
