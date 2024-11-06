Bethany Joy Lenz Wants To “Turn Back Time” After Revealing Sophia Bush Friendship Fell Apart During 'One Tree Hill'
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
"Sophia herself was also hilarious and a bit mischievous, always down for an impulsive adventure," Bethany writes in her book (via People). Even though the pair started off the show so close they adopted puppies together, they quickly drifted, and Bethany adds, "I soon realized I wasn't equipped to get too close to Sophia."
"As bubbly and compassionate as she was, she was even more intelligent...Her mind could have been put to good use by NASA — except, of course, she's so beautiful the astronauts would never want to leave Earth," she continues. "I failed to notice that she was also trying hard...Frequently favored and constantly underestimated in life because of her beauty, Sophia worked obsessively at proving her value."
This honestly sounds pretty familiar to Brooke's character arc on the show — and it reminds me of the fact Sophia Bush said Mark Schwann and the writer's room wrote their personal struggles into the show. "They made practice of taking advantage of people's personal lives," she said on an episode of Dax Shepherd's Armchair Expert podcast. "Deeply personal things that were happening in their lives and they would wind up in storylines. It wasn't OK."
Bethany Joy Lenz continues that despite the fact her and Sophia hit it off at the beginning of filming, she "was using religion as my benchmark."
"My budding friendship with sweet Sophia became a casualty of this, and instead of sitting shiva for my ego, I really f—ing wish I could turn back time, walk into her trailer, and give her a long, hard hug," Bethany says.
While that breaks my heart more than a little, OTH fans everywhere are thankful the actresses have reunited since the show wrapped (and Bethany left the cult in 2012) for their Drama Queens rewatch podcast.
"We definitely talked about our time back then and what was hard and how great it was to reconnect and the feelings of unraveling things that were so mysterious to us at the time," Bethany told Alex Cooper. She also spoke on the recent rumored feud between her and Hilarie Burton, which fans began to discuss after they realized the actresses didn't follow each other on Instagram anymore.
"I love Hilarie,” she says. “I have always and will always and I don’t have any problem with her...There have been some bizarre misunderstandings that I really hope we can figure out one day, but I love that girl."
