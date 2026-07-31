The Spiciest 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Spoilers & Hot Takes

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is finally here and I'm thrilled to report that it's incredible. Zendaya and Tom Holland's film is the perfect mix of superhero action and emotional moments against a gritty New York backdrop; it really felt like an old-school Spider-Man movie. From my favorite scenes to funny moments and unexpected details, here are my hottest takes about the new summer movie.

Keep reading for all the Spider-Man: Brand New Day spoilers and hot takes you can't miss!

MJ & Ned forgetting Peter is literally the worst thing I've ever seen. Sony Pictures I'm gonna start with my what I consider to be my craziest hot take: as soon as Spider-Man: No Way Home ended, I said it would have been better for Peter to die than for everyone to forget him. Spicy!!! But when Peter was bleeding out in the hospital and I genuinely thought we were about to watch him die, I was like, "Wait. I don't know if I believe this anymore!" I was scared, y'all. (Thankfully he survives thanks to Jean Grey's powers keeping him alive!) Maybe comparing everyone forgetting Peter and Peter's hypothetical death is like comparing apples and oranges because both situations are horrible, but you cannot tell me that MJ looking Peter in the eyes and saying, "I don't love you because I don't know who you are" is not one of the most painful things that has ever happened to this boy! I can't believe she never got her memories back. Peter just cannot catch a break.

No surprise, Zendaya has my favorite 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Scene. Sony Pictures Okay, my favorite scene though is the one where Jean Grey essentially possesses MJ on the roof, and there was a split second where Zendaya added an edge to her performance, and I just saw Tashi from Challengers. She had that crazy eye look, and that did kind of make me giggle, but that was my favorite scene in the whole movie. There was so much tension and it was so emotionally charged. I loved it!

Peter & Jean need to be the new Steve & Wanda. Sony Pictures Captain America: Civil War is one of my favorite movies; I've seen it literally, like, 45 times. I genuinely don't know how many times I've seen it. One of my favorite small details is the relationship between Steve and Wanda that it seemed like the movies were going to show us. And then that brother-sister relationship just...didn't go anywhere. Listen, I know it's a superhero movie but character connections will always be my favorite part of any film. So I really loved the connection that we see at the end of Spider-Man: Brand New Day between Peter Parker and Jean Grey. I honestly did have a hard time buying into Sadie Sink's performance right after she reveals herself, but I loved the end of the movie when she's fighting back against Tramell Tillman's character. That was an incredible performance.

Peter creating the Mutant inhibitor is the perfect storytelling choice. Sony Pictures Okay, I actually love that Peter is the one who creates the inhibitor, which is something in the X-Men stories that the government is able to use on mutants to essentially leash them. The fact that Peter creates something to try and keep himself from hurting people and then ends up creating a tool that the government can use against all mutants is exactly the kind of heartbreaking, three-dimensional detail that I love in a movie.

And Yelena is the perfect person to find out Jean Grey's secret. Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures Another one of my favorite moments (that I think might be one of the best moments in Spider-Man: Brand New Day) is when Yelena is the one who realizes that Jean is just looking for her sister. Her reaction and clearly all the history we know with Yelena and Natasha, there's a grief and a realization that comes through Florence Pugh's performance that pays off because Yelena is the only one who could make that connection in a way that like breaks your heart as an audience member. 10 out of 10.

But 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has too much product placement, LOL. Sony Pictures I understand movies are a business, but some of the product placement literally made me laugh out loud, and it wasn't supposed to be funny. Tom Holland's BERO placement was incredible, though.

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is the perfect set-up to 'Avengers: Doomsday'. Marvel Studios I don't know if this is necessarily a hot take, but I categorize Marvel movies into building blocks and stepping stones, aside from the Avengers movies. A building block is like Fantastic Four, an introductory movie that sets up a story and allows you to get to know the characters, so it's not a culmination of storytelling. And then the stepping stones are something that I feel like links multiple movies together and sets up specifically for an Avengers movie. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is definitely a stepping stone to me. With the inclusion of Jean Grey and teasing of so many X-Men elements, it really feels like this is the perfect way to set up the Mutant Saga so that Avengers: Doomsday can officially end the Multiverse Saga without also having to give us answers that Brand New Day provides. In my opinion, it prevents Marvel from having to spin even more plates with Avengers: Doomsday.

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