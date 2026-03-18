The Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer is FINALLY here and there's so much to talk about I barely know where to start. I've been waiting for an official look at the new movie — starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker and Zendaya as MJ opposite Sadie Sink — for literal years and the day is finally here! After teasing the trailer with different clips around the internet, you can finally watch the full video. And here's a breakdown of what you need to know.

Keep reading to watch the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer and read a full breakdown.

1. MJ's Got a Brand New Man Let's just start with the Tom and Zendaya of it all because honestly...that's one of the things I care most about. If you remember, at the end of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter was erased from everyone's memory. So in the new Brand New Day trailer, when MJ tells Ned she's the happiest she's ever been, all I could think was, "But you're not the happiest you could be!! Because you don't know Peter!!" We also see MJ has a new boyfriend, which makes Peter very sad but hopefully this is all rectified sooner rather than later. It definitely feels like an old school Spider-Man movie, so I'll be interested to see how this compares to the comics and how the absence of Peter in Ned and MJ's life has affected them.

2. Blink and You'll Miss Sadie Sink. Sony Pictures It's all but officially confirmed that this coat-clad, super-powered individual is Sadie Sink's mystery character — who I'm still hoping is X-Men's Jean Grey. It's clear the character has some serious power no one knows how to handle, and maybe it's my love for Scarlet Witch, but I'm a sucker for any gal with mind powers.

3. Peter Finally has Organic Webbing. Sony Pictures Rather than depending on his tech for his webs, Peter ends up falling ill, emerging from a webby cocoon, and then shooting out his spiderwebs from his wrists. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) does tell him that any DNA mutation would be pretty dangerous so even though this is a step closer to the comics, it also sounds like it's a step closer to danger for Peter as a character. Yikes.

4. Spider-Man Has New Team-Ups Sony Pictures Speaking of Bruce Banner, there are also some new team-ups and villains that we see in the trailer. Frank/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) makes an appearance, as does The Hand cult and Scorpion.

5. We're Going Back to Basics. Sony Pictures There's been a lot of criticism in the Marvel fandom that pairing the MCU's Peter Parker up with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) eliminated a lot of the foundational character development we see in the comics. But the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer gives us some of the elements that make Peter so relatable. Instead of having a billionaire on speed dial, he's on his own, kind of heartbroken, and pining over MJ. And, of course, I'll call back to the organic webbing (which isn't necessarily relatable, but it does take us back to the comics). All in all, it looks like Brand New Day is giving Spider-Man fans the origin story they've been waiting for...even if it's 10 years after Peter's introduction into the MCU. And I'm not mad about it!

Stay tuned for more Spider-Man: Brand New Day news and updates on our TikTok. Fingers crossed MJ and Ned remember Peter before the credits roll!