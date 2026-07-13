Stephen King's "Terrifying" Book 'Carrie' is Finally Becoming a TV Show. Here's Your First Look.

There's a very good chance you're familiar with Stephen King's Carrie (even if it was just the Carrie: The Musical episode of Riverdale). Well, for the first time ever, the beloved novel is getting adapted for TV thanks to Prime Video — and we finally have the first look. The story is one of King's most well known, and it's safe to assume this adaptation will be just as scary, and memorable as the others.

Here's everything you need to know about Prime Video's Carrie TV show, and a first look at all the characters.

What is Carrie about? Prime Video The show follows Carrie (Summer Howell), who goes to public school for the first time ever after her father suddenly dies. At the whims of other teenagers and bullies, Carrie finds herself in a viral scandal at the center of the community. But not only is she trying to navigate being a teenage girl (which sometimes can be more terrifying than anything else), she also has to come to terms with her brand new powers.

Where can I watch the Carrie TV show? Prime Video The show will have eight episodes total that premiere on Prime Video just in time for fall 2026. It sounds like the ultimate Halloween season watch!

Who is playing Carrie in the new series? Prime Video The show has a truly incredible cast, with Summer Howell as Carrie White, Samantha Sloyan (The Pitt) as Margaret White, Siena Agudong (Resident Evil) as Sue Snell, Alison Thornton (Fire Country) as Chris Hargensen, Joel Oulette (My Life with the Walter Boys) as Tommy Ross, Josie Tota (The Buccaneers) as Tina, Arthur Conti (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice) as Billy, Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Emaline, Amber Midthunder (Prey) as Miss Desjardin, and Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo) as Principal Grayle.

And Carrie has Mike Flanagan and Stephen King at the helm. Prime Video Plus, not only is the cast in front of the screen amazing, but the show has an unbeatable team behind the camera too; The Haunting of Hill House's Mike Flanagan as writer, executive producer, and director. Stephen King is also executive producing.

Are they making a Carrie TV series? Prime Video Yes, the Carrie TV series was first reported in October 2024, before Amazon greenlit the show in April 2025 (meaning that it was officially able to enter production).

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