Prime Video's New Secret Romance 'You+Me' Will Fill the 'Maxton Hall' Void

Go ahead and add You+Me to you calendar. While I love a good summer romance show (especially if it's set on the coast like TSITP or Every Year After), but there's something equally satisfying and fun about a show you can't stop watching having a school setting. Movies like Harry Potter and shows like Maxton Hall proved just how interesting school can be — outside of classes, of course. Well there's a brand new show called You+Me that's coming to Prime Video...and you definitely don't want to miss it.

Here's everything we know about You+Me before it premieres on Prime Video this September.

'You+Me' is full of secrets, romance, and drama. In You+Me, 18-year-old Alma Lancaster (Vittoria Di Savoia) has the perfect life: she comes from a wealthy family and has a prestigious upbringing. But while her family thinks she's studying law at university, they don't know she's actually going after her dream of studying filmmaking instead. During school, she meets 20-year-old Vadim Arcadi (Lucas Barski), who likes to keep to himself and has a more tumultuous past than Alma does. But when they have to collaborate on a project and get off on the wrong foot, they end up falling for each other...and they can only be together if their secrets stay secret.

And the Prime Video show premieres this fall. You+Me is coming to Prime Video in September 2026, so it's the perfect show to transition from summer to fall. I'm not wishing the summer away by any means, but there's always something so thrilling about feeling the first chill in the air. Until then, I'll be at the beach!

Excited for You+Me to hit Prime Video? Follow Brit + Co on Facebook for more TV news. While you wait, check out Netflix's Steamy Drama Oasis Will Be Your New Summer TV Obsession for more.