Our Steamiest 'Off-Campus' Hot Takes (From Someone Who Actually Read the Books)

Here's all of our Off-Campus hot takes after binge watching the whole series.

Okay, I want to bring you all of my hot takes after watching Off-Campus (which you can watch on Prime Video now) — especially since I'm somebody who actually read the books. First thoughts on the first episode: I was genuinely giddy. I was so beyond excited after watching that premiere. I felt like Off-Campus could be the first book adaptation that was completely how I envisioned it.

Prime Video The characters looked how I thought they would look, the scenery, the background — everything about the show delivered. Next, the soundtrack. It was everything. We talked to the Off-Campus cast about their favorite songs, and what song they assigned to their characters, so it's no surprise this series has some incredible needle drops.

Prime Video I'll say the acting was very, very good. I do think the chemistry was slightly lacking, except for Dean and Allie. Literally, my husband came in as I was watching the show, and he thought that Dean and Allie were the main characters because their chemistry overtook the entire production. So I do feel like there was a bit of lack in chemistry between Garrett and Hannah just a little bit. I do think that was probably from the script though (although there is a 10-year age gap between the two so maybe that played a role?).

Prime Video Don't get me started on the campus-wide hands-off law (where, in the books, Garrett tells everyone Hannah is off limits). Maybe I'm toxic, but I was so upset that they changed how that all went down. This was the one thing that BookTok talks about the most when talking about this book. Hannah and Garrett's third act breakup also was not giving. I didn't fully love that.

Prime Video Lots of the changes in John Logan's story were very confusing, and I'm sure we'll see those come to play in season 2. I imagine they'd have to map out both season 1 and 2 simultaneously, maybe even 3, which brings me to Hunter Davenport. I'm so excited for his season, which will come later, but I was really confused about him and Allie. Don't know why that connection needed to happen. My theory is that they needed to delay Allie and Dean's eventual relationship, but still have some yearning to keep the audience interested. So I think some of that yearning will come into play in season two. (Hopefully!!)

Prime Video I do think some unnecessary rewrites bugged me, but overall, I thought Off-Campus was the most accurate book adaptation I've seen. I genuinely loved it. You're not going to 100% be obsessed with every adaptation, but I think this one hit the mark on most things. It makes me insanely excited for all of the adaptations with Prime Video in the future.

Let me know what you guys think about the new Off-Campus show on Brit + Co's Facebook.