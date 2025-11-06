Um, Does This 'Stranger Things' Season 5 Leak Confirm Steve Harrington's Fate?

Stranger Things fans have one thing in common: we love Steve Harrington, played by Joe Keery. (Well, that and we'd give anything to bring Eddie Munson back). Despite the insane life or death situations the characters go through every single episode, the hit Netflix show is notorious for keeping all its main characters alive.

Even though that means we don't have to mourn our faves, some fans also think it lowers the stakes. Well, as we near Stranger Things 5, the final installment, fans have been terrified that we'll see Steve sacrifice himself for best friends Dustin (Gaten Matarrazzo) and Robin (Maya Hawke) or for Nancy (Natalia Dyer), who he definitely has unresolved feelings for. But there's one Stranger Things spoiler that could give us all the info we need.

This huge Stranger Things 5 spoiler could confirm Steve Harrington's fate.

The latest 'Stranger Things 5' leak appears to bring Steve Harrington into the '90s. 90s Steve Harrington hello pic.twitter.com/3FzjYiwx7m — ris (@byrhop) December 13, 2024 We know that Stranger Things 5 will open in the fall of 1987 — and based on another recent leak, it's also bringing us into 1989 (which we know thanks to some very obvious context clues). That means the epilogue will probably features tons of '90s vibes! And the latest Stranger Things spoiler shows off Steve Harrington in a VERY 1990s outfit. So this means he could make it out of the finale after all!!! Steve fans have been worried for years that he'd die in a finale, whether it be because of the Russian torturers in season 3 or in Vecna's house in season 4. But this single photo has given fans a ton of hope. And they've already run with it. "steve survives oh we won," on TikTok user says in the comments of a slideshow. "90s Steve Harrington has just made me like Steve even more dear lord," another comment says.

Tina Rowden/Netflix The slideshow also shows off what appears to be a college-aged Dustin. "DUSTIN HAS EDDIE'S BAT TATTOOS," a third comment reads. Yep that's right — you get a glimpse of Dustin's new ink, which is totally a nod to Eddie, who sacrificed himself in season 4 to a bunch of demon bats (and I'm still not over it). Dustin and Steve are my absolute favorite relationship in the show, and after some ups and downs in their brotherly relationship, I'm so excited that it seems like they'll both make it out. However, I'm not feeling so confident about Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) fate after all those rumors she'll sacrifice herself to close the Upside Down. We'll have to wait to see when Stranger Things 5 comes out later this year!

Are you a Steve Harrington fan? What do you think about this leak & the potential, spoilery implications? Let us know on Instagram and subscribe to our Weekend Watch email newsletter for move Stranger Things news!

