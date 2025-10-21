Sorry Eddie Fans, This 'Stranger Things 5' News Is Too Heartbreaking To Be True

While the deaths of Stranger Things' Barb and Bob will forever live in infamy, nothing has compared to the reaction when Joseph Quinn's Eddie sacrificed himself at the end of Stranger Things 4. While Joseph told British GQ in 2022 that Eddie probably wouldn't come back for season 5 ("he seems pretty f—cking dead to me"), he seemed to tease exactly the opposite at the Quiet Place: Day One premiere in New York City. And the Duffer brothers just put the rumors to rest once and for all.

Matt Duffer just revealed in an interview with Empire that Eddie Munson is officially dead. "No, sadly, RIP. He’s fully under that ground," he said of whether Eddie will return for the fifth and final season, adding that “I love that Joe Quinn is toying with people! But no, he’s dead."

During the A Quiet Place premiere last summer, when asked whether he'd return to set to see costars like Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, and Gaten Matarazzo, Joseph said "chances are high."

"I love those guys," he says. "I'd love to come and say hello. I'm sure they're working very hard to kinda land the plane. It's been a long time they've been working on that. I'm sure they're gonna deliver it in a pretty epic finale. I have no doubt."

A longstanding fan theory is that since Eddie died after being attacked by Demobats, he'll return in Stranger Things 5 as a vampire, and help defeat Vecna alongside Eleven, Max, Steve, and the rest of the gang. The theory only seems to get stronger considering the rumored title for episode 6 is "Escape from Camazotz." In Dungeons & Dragons, Camazotz is the Demon Lord Of Bats And Fire.

"I might have that feeling too, [that we'll see Eddie again]," Joseph teases. "Or maybe I don't. Who knows? I don't know."

Even though we're impatiently waiting for the final season of Stranger Things, we know it'll be well worth it! Until then, read up on We Analyzed That New Stranger Things 5 Video So You Don't Have To to get a sneak peek.