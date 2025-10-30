6 Details You Missed In The New 'Stranger Things 5' Trailer

There are only 27 days until we can finally press play on the first episodes of Stranger Things 5...but who's counting? (Me. I'm definitely counting). Everyone has been talking about the upcoming season (and those major spoilers), how the gang is going to bring down Vecna, and who of our beloved characters won't make it to the finale. Well, we finally have the official Stranger Things 5 trailer, and it's just as dramatic and emotional as expected.

Here are 6 details you missed in the Stranger Things 5 trailer. Check it out before the season premieres on November 26, 2025.

1. We're getting some new team ups. My favorite aspect of Stranger Things is seeing all the character dynamics. I think it's the show's greatest strength! So I'm really excited to see how Robin and Murray, the new kids, and even Will and Vecna push the story forward. And, of course, we're also getting fan-favorite teams back together, like the OG party, the four teenagers (er, adults), and Steve and Dustin.

2. It looks like Will becomes a spy again. Netflix Just like in season 2, where Will alerted the demodogs to the party's location, it looks like Vecna is once again using him for evil purposes. If you've been paying attention to theories, then this won't surprise you, but you might have missed the fact you can track the entire sequence through the different trailer clips. Based on their costumes, my guess is that we almost lose Will to Vecna during the big fight at the end of the Stranger Things 5 trailer, until Joyce and Mike come to the rescue, and bring Will back to the house safe and sound. You can track Will's sweatshirt and sneakers, and Joyce's jacket and flannel throughout those three scenes.

3. And so does Nancy. Netflix I'm also guessing that Nancy will play an important role in the gang's plan. During Mike's big speech, Nancy's in a candy striper outfit before changing into a jean jacket and pink sweater (I know these two outfits go hand in hand because everyone else's costumes stay the same, as does Dustin's broken nose). Well, we then see Nancy, in the same outfit, giving a speech of her own in a hallway before washing blood off her hands in a poorly-lit public bathroom. We know that the military has totally taken over Hawkins, so maybe the secret tunnels and trap doors help the party move around town? I'm here for it.

4. The Netflix title card could hint at trouble in the Upside Down. Netflix At the very beginning of the trailer, when the Netflix logo appears, we see a bunch of bikes embedded in the Upside Down vines. This could just be a wink to how much our favorite D&D players bike around town, but I'm also a little worried it could be hinting at further destruction.

5. Vecna is bringing out all the stops. Netflix In addition to Vecna, we also see Demogorgons and Demodogs, so it looks like we're in for a whole army of creepy creatures.

6. Karen and Holly survive (for now?). Netflix Remember when I mentioned someone could die this season? Well, all eyes are on Mike's mom and sister, Karen and Holly. The original teaser showed the pair hiding in a tub of water — but it looks like they make it back to dry ground based on the quick glimpse we see of them dripping water in the kitchen.

