As someone who writes about shopping (and shops) for a living, I always look forward to the biggest sneaker trends every year. Keeping close tabs on the latest and greatest shoes has turned me into a total sneaker geek, and the year ahead might just be the coolest lineup I've seen. They're taking 2025's trends even further for a fresh look that's both fashionable and wearable enough for everyday.

Looking to get ahead of the curve? These 4 sneaker trends are on track to dominate in 2026.

1. Low, Low, Low Profiles SeaVees SeaVees Parsons Track Shoe

Though they aren’t the most streamlined for comfort, shoes with barely-there soles are on the come-up. This kind of low profile has been popular for a hot moment now, but in 2026, fashion lovers will be taking it to the next level, opting for styles like Vivobarefoot shoes, Vibram’s viral FiveFingers design, and similar shoes with super thin soles.

Vibram Vibram FiveFingers Roadaround 2

This kind of sneaker trend signals a collective shift away from platformed shoes – and I think that’s a good thing. The flatter silhouettes give way to reimagine the outfits and garments you already love, which can be so much fun, especially during a refresh period like the new year.

Adidas Adidas Taekwondo Shoes

Of course, a lot of low-profile sneakers slip into sports territory, with many popular styles drawing inspiration from the archives. Vintage soccer sneakers, old-school track shoes, and even Taekwondo sneaks will blow up in 2026.

2. Vaguely Sneakers Vivaia Vivaia Jogger Re-Nylon Sneakerina

The swift rise of ballet sneakers, loafer sneakers, and Mary Jane sneakers in 2025 has totally primed 2026 as the year of what I’m calling Vaguely Sneakers. These are the shoes with subtle hints of sneaker-y details, but don’t feel quite loyal enough to earn the sneaker, capital S title.

Puma Puma Speedcat Ballet Lux

These kinds of sneaks are super nice to have for those ‘in-between’ looks – ones that don’t feel necessarily dressy, but aren’t too casual, either. Plus, I think they have the perfect amount of funk (good funk, that is) that helps make getting ready more magical. They’re most certainly out of the ordinary and simply non-basic.

3. Hiking-Inspired Salomon Salomon XT-6 Unisex Sneakers

As a mountain girl that goes crazy for all things trail-related, this next 2026 sneaker trend is my freaking jam. It’s no secret that technical shoe styles have taken center stage in the realm of streetwear. Take the Salomon XT-6 for example: what once was primarily a hiking shoe slowly became a mainstay for everyday off-trail outings.

Merrell Merrell Moab 3

The one thing I love about hiking-inspired sneakers is that they can add a nice contrast to your outfits. I particularly enjoy pairing my Merrell Moab 3’s with maxi skirts and polished tops for a fun pop. No matter what you’re wearing, you just might find yourself making more excuses to rock this trend in 2026, especially knowing that comfort is a huge factor in shoes like this.

4. Oh-So Satiny Alohas Alohas Tb.69 Rife Sheen Taupe Vegan Sneakers

Motivated more by material rather than shape, I’m saying it now that satin-clad sneakers will be everywhere in 2026. The softer, shinier fabric defies your typical utilitarian sneaker construction all while adding some femme flair to each step.

Steve Madden Steve Madden Abbi Black Satin Sneakers

The satin feel definitely draws from the ballet sneaker trend that popped off in 2025, transforming sneakers into a bold fashion statement. Have fun styling these pairs with contrasting materials and colors as we move into the new year.

