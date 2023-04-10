The Latest "Succession" Episode Left Fans Reeling, And Honestly Same
The makers of HBO's Succession threw a huge curveball at us last night, and we’re still recovering. We hoped we’d see the downfall of Logan Roy later on in the fourth season, but his sudden passing this early in the story was not the defeat we’d expected. Obviously, fans are shook, and with the most jaw-dropping on-screen content comes the most comedic reactions. Here are a handful that sum up *exactly* how we’re feeling about the TV show at the moment.
THIS SUCCESSION EPISODE??? pic.twitter.com/mhSZqJd0mb— abby monteil (@abbyemonteil) April 10, 2023
We see The Logan kids truly go through it in S4 EP3 of Succession. Learning of their dad's passing unsheathes a whirlwind of anger, sadness, and grief (and maybe even a bit of relief). We see breathtaking performances from Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin and Alan Ruck as their characters process their dad's death. Knowing that the latter half of episode 3 was also filmed in one take (and on film nonetheless!), we hear some Emmy's a-brewing.
The LA Times putting out an actual obituary for Logan Roy is truly iconic #Succession#SuccessionHBOhttps://t.co/aCI2NsuxGO— Brooke Steinberg (@SteinbergBrooke) April 10, 2023
When a legend dies, you commemorate them. When a fictional legend dies, you write an obit, LA Times-style. The publication acknowledges Logan's death in a briefing that questions who's next in line to head Waystar Royco, a company already in "a perilous state of transition."
Logan in next week’s episode:#SuccessionHBO#Succession— Kenny (@kennysroys) April 10, 2023
Though we know he's not coming back, after everything that went down in episode 3, we wouldn't be too surprised if the producers popped off with a shocking Logan Roy revival. Even during the episode, the news of Logan's death felt surreal – it felt like an out of pocket prank (ahem, faking his death) wasn't out of the question.
see what happens when you try to mess with the it girl #succession#successionhbopic.twitter.com/QiOwjAZb21— lauren (@populaurculture) April 10, 2023
Logan's plan to wipe Gerri from the Waystar Royco team, a task he flippantly (and strategically) hands off to Roman to execute, thankfully never comes to fruition. You simply can't mess with a baddie!
maybe the most special succession moment of all time pic.twitter.com/RaToJENCxM— rachel | succession s4 spoilers (@princekendalll) April 10, 2023
Throughout the latest Succession episode, the Roy siblings are there for each other. Their group embrace (sans Connor, for wedding reasons) at the tail end of all the emotional turmoil is one of the most tender moments from the entire series, this user argues.
shiv and kendall holding hands like they’re little kids again #Successionpic.twitter.com/itvAeMSCzB— eliza (@elizacgilpin) April 10, 2023
As we saw in the third episode, it takes a humungous shift in the family dynamic to bring the Roy siblings closer than ever. Witnessing their grief was not easy for Succession fans, but the softer details, like Shiv and Kendall joining hands, were everything.
succession is ending with season 4 which means this is now a certified logan roy fancam pic.twitter.com/ZW4jJVU872— meg succession text posts (@successtextpost) February 24, 2023
We just have to laugh at this one. Though the last ep was considerably sorrowful, there's a part of us that is very happy Logan's gone. But without his angry, "f–k off"-filled, power-hungry tirades, who will be there to fill the hole left in the Waystar Royco media kingdom?
the post-succession high i’m feeling right now is how i imagine the cocaine bear felt— grace (@amandayoungdyke) April 10, 2023
The big screen movie to cinematic TV show pipeline is real – and this user is the prime example of it. The latest from Succession definitely left fans in a state of shock, this time the emotional comparison is weighed against 2023's Cocaine Bear.
me waiting for succession sunday knowing that logan [redacted] and there are 7 episodes left #Successionpic.twitter.com/15deNgV2bP— z | succ spoilers‼️ (@tomlettezzz) April 10, 2023
Succession Sunday is about to get interesting, now that the big twist is over with — or at least a big twist. There are seven episodes left in the (final!) season, which gives lots of opportunity for the storyline to progress.
"The idea of it [Logan's death] not happening at the end of the season, but happening in an early or mid-season episode, you take all the places you'd expect such a kind of humungous event, and play the exact opposite of that," says Mark Mylod, Executive Producer and Director of Succession in Inside the Episode. "I thought that was just a brilliant, brilliant idea."
Watch Succession Inside the Episode: Season 4, Episode 3
We'll be waiting for the next episode with baited breath...🫣
