Nothing beats curling up on the couch with a cozy blanket and a new season of your favorite TV show. Or a few new TV shows entirely! Whether you're into dramas, comedies, or you love watching your favorite books play out on screen, these series feature all our favorite themes, amazing costumes, and also have some pretty big names attached to them. Keep reading for the scoop, and see how many new shows you can watch before this year's Emmy's.
New TV Shows For 2023
National Treasure: Edge of History — On Disney+
While this show technically premiered at the end of 2022, there are still a few episodes left and we didn't want to miss the chance to recommend it! Edge of History follows Jess and her friends, who find themselves in a race against dangerous black market dealer Billie for an ancient treasure. Even though it can be little cheesy at times, the treasure hunting and themes of loyalty and friendship make this show pure fun. It's also a great option for younger family members.
Kaleidoscope — On Netflix
This groundbreaking limited series features eight episodes surrounding a heist, covering a period of 25 years. Every episode takes place during a different point during those 25 years, and while it features both internal and external threats, the truly unique thing about this show is that you can change the order that you watch the episodes and get a different viewing experience every time.
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — On Netflix
The new season of Ginny & Georgia finds Ginny wrestling with the knowledge that her step-dad died at the hands of her mother. Georgia, however, would rather focus on the present, but it doesn't take long for her to realize that the past always catches up to you.
Upcoming TV Show Premieres To Add To Your Calendar
Velma — On HBO Max January 12
This updated take on Mystery Inc. stars Mindy Kaling, Sam Richardson, Glenn Howerton, and Constance Wu as the members of the Scooby gang. The season follows the group as they solve a mystery, with an emphasis on the underrated genius that is Velma. Fair warning: this is one cartoon that probably isn't for kids.
Break Point — On Netflix January 13
This docuseries spends a year following a group of tennis players around the world as they compete in ATP and WTA tours. Featuring highs and lows for each member, you'll get a glimpse of what it looks like to be one of the best tennis players in the world.
The Last of Us — On HBO Max January 15
When Joel (Pedro Pascal) smuggles Ellie (Bella Ramsey) out of a quarantine zone, they must make their way through postapocalyptic America in this show based on the 2013 PlayStation game. Every turn is full of danger, threats, and humans infected with a deadly parasite.
How I Met Your Father: Season 2 — On Hulu January 24
Hilary Duff returns as Sophie in this sitcom revolving around a group of 20- and 30-something friends figuring out life in New York City. After revealing that she actually met her son's father in the first episode of season 1, we hope we find out his identity this season!
Wolf Pack — On Paramount Plus January 26
Even though it's within the Teen Wolf universe, Wolf Pack follows a new cast of characters (including Sarah Michelle Gellar, who's been in everything from Buffy the Vampire Slayer to Do Revenge). Two teens discover that they're werewolves, and that they have to figure out how to survive, after a wildfire brings an unusual creature to the forefront.
Poker Face — On Peacock January 26
Natasha Lyonne and Rian Johnson's murder mystery focuses on Lyonne's character, a nomad who solves crimes thanks to her ability to always know when someone is lying. Instead of the usual suspense plot of murder mysteries, the crimes happen early in the episodes so you can watch her process.
Lockwood & Co. — On Netflix January 27
Anthony Lockwood runs the only ghost-fighting company without adult supervision. Paired up with George and Lucy, Lockwood battles otherworldly spirits and inadvertently changes the course of history forever.
Frozen Planet 2 — On BBC America and AMC Plus January 28
These six episodes (with Sir David Attenborough as narrator) allow you to learn about animal life in the coldest corners of the earth from the comfort of your cozy couch.
You: Season 4 — On Netflix February 9
The newest season of this hit show finds Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) in London, where he now goes by the name of Jonathan Moore and is joined by a whole new cast of characters. Joe might be masquerading as a normal professor, but we know that there's nothing normal about him.
Outer Banks: Season 3 — On Netflix February 23
John B. (Chase Stokes) and the rest of the Pogues have been stranded on a desert island without the treasure in Outer Banks 3. They're enjoying their time in the sun, until they realize that Rafe and Ward, as well as a new dangerous Caribbean Don, are still after the treasure. The stakes are getting higher, and they need to stick together to make it out alive.
Daisy Jones And The Six — On Prime Video March 3
Riley Keough stars in this drama, based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Just like the book, the series follows a rock band in the 1970s, and all the drama and intrigue that comes along with their rise to fame. While the story and characters are fictional, Reid did draw inspiration from the drama behind Fleetwood Mac.
Shadow and Bone: Season 2 — On Netflix March 16
Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) teams up with old friends and new allies to find the mythical creatures that will amplify her powers of light, while General Kirigan (Ben Barnes) has a whole new army of shadow monsters. Meanwhile, Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) and the Crows get the chance to embark on a deadly heist, where they find their paths crossing with Alina's yet again.
Yellowjackets: Season 2 — On Showtime March 24
Jumping back and forth between a high school soccer team that gets stranded in the woods 25 years ago and their present-day counterparts, the new season of this hit show promises surprising cast members, power struggles, and revelations about which Yellowjackets survive to see adulthood.
New TV Shows Expected In 2023
All the Light We Cannot See — On Netflix
Based on the book of the same name, All The Light We Cannot See follows two teens on opposing sides of World War II. Marie-Laure Leblanc is a blind French girl living with her uncle on the coast, while young Werner Pfennig is forced to join the Nazi youth in Germany. As they grow, facing personal struggles and warfare, their paths cross in the most unexpected ways.
Extrapolations — Apple TV+
There aren't many details out about this anthology series yet, but knowing that the interweaving stories showcase how climate change affects us *and* that it has names like Meryl Streep, Kit Harrington, and Gemma Chan involved, we're sold.
Secret Invasion — Disney+
While much of the MCU travels outside of the regular world, Secret Invasion will do the exact opposite; Skrulls (shapeshifting aliens) have invaded every powerful industry in the world in their mission to bring an end to the earth's protection before anyone even knows what's coming.
Riverdale: Season 7 — The CW
The year is 1955 and Archie and the gang are teenagers again. Taking inspiration from the Archie comics, the final season of Riverdale picks up where after Cheryl saves the town and everyone wakes up the day after James Dean's death. The catch? Jughead is the only one who remembers the present.
Succession: Season 4 — On HBO Max
The latest installment in this series finds the family of characters divided over the potential sale of their media conglomerate, and worried about what their lives will look like in the aftermath.
American Born Chinese — On Disney+
Between his high school and family drama, Jin Wang (Ben Wang) has a complicated life. But things are about to get even more complicated when Jin meets a new student on the first day of school and finds himself in the middle of a battle between Chinese mythological gods. The series also features powerhouse actresses Michelle Yeoh and Lucy Liu.
Featured image via Patrick Wymore/Hulu.
