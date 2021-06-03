The Best Breathable Bedding For Staying Cool On Summer Nights
Warm summer nights always sound dreamy, until you're trying to fall asleep in the sweltering heat. If you're naturally a hot sleeper, or you still find yourself kicking off your bedding when the AC is on, you may want to consider switching up your sheets, duvet cover, and even comforter in the warmer months (or year round, if you need). There are several fabrics and formulas designed to be breathable, cooling, and even moisture-wicking, so you can sleep better and more hygienically throughout the night. From linen and cotton to percale, bamboo, and eucalyptus, we've rounded up the best options for staying cool and keeping your bedroom chic in the summer.
Target Cool Loft Bed Pillow ($35): Let's start with the basics. Your first step is to stock up on breathable pillows that absorb excess moisture and draw moisture away from waking you up.
Buffy Cloud Comforter ($159): Next, you'll want to make sure you have a breathable comforter that you don't have to kick off in the middle of the night. Buffy is known for their cloud-like, cooling eucalyptus comforter.
Casaluna Temperature Regulating Sheet Set ($85): When it comes to cooling sheets, there are plenty of materials and options to choose from. This cotton-blend set is designed to adjust with your body temperature through the night, and has a sleek sateen finish for a luxurious look.
Parachute Percale Sheet Set ($129): Percale is one of the most recommended materials for naturally hot sleepers. Like a button-down shirt, it feels crisp and cool to the touch. You'll notice a difference right away when you crawl into Parachute's covetable set.
Gravity Bamboo Sheets ($115): Bamboo sheets look and feel like silk, but absorb more moisture (and odor) than cotton. These are a win-win.
SIJO Eucalyptus Sheet Set ($105): Try these eucalyptus sheets if you're looking to improve your sleep hygiene. Not only are they antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, but they're cool and smooth to the touch.
Cultiver Linen Fitted Sheet ($160): Linen sheets are temperate for both hot and cool sleepers, making them a great option for partners. Especially for linen sheets, you'll want to invest in a quality, pre-softened set, like this one from Cultiver (which also comes in some gorgeous colors).
Casaluna Linen Duvet Set ($149): When it comes to your duvet set, linen is an extremely popular option — it's guaranteed to feel and look cool. Target's new Casaluna line is already known as a high-quality yet affordable option to swap in for summer (or leave on year round).
H&M Linen Blend Duvet Cover ($60): For an affordable linen option, H&M carries extra-comfy blends that are breathable and have stylish details, like this striped pattern.
Urban Outfitters Waffle Fringe Duvet Cover ($139): If you like to feel cool and cozy while you sleep, this cotton waffle duvet cover is breathable yet provides a little extra weight to wrap yourself up in.
Brooklinen Linen Quilt Set ($318): Another way to stay cool and cozy is by layering on a linen quilt, like this beautiful (and statement-making) option from Brooklinen.
Dusen Dusen Coverlet Set ($298): Swap your comforter out all together for this fun and lightweight cotton coverlet with breathable polyester fill from Dusen Dusen.
Anthropologie Reversible Airy Gauze Quilt ($248): For sweet summer dreams, try this airy quilt designed specifically for warmer months. It's not only lightweight and breathable, but an easy way to switch up your bedding with a unique, hand-crafted design.
Sweet Home Collection Cotton Wave Blanket ($34): You may still need an extra blanket at the foot of your bed when the AC is blasting all night. This cotton weave makes for the perfect addition to your summer bedspread.
Baloo Living Weighted Blanket & Linen Duvet Cover ($169): Weighted blankets can be a game changer for feeling relaxed and getting a good night's sleep — but not when they're weighing you down with heat in the summer. Top your summer bed off with this one, designed to keep the weight distributed and temperatures regulated.
If your good night's sleep is interrupted by uncomfortably hot temps, you might want to swap your quilt or sheets for something more lightweight. No matter what you're looking for, there's plenty of options that'll help you sleep easy all summer long.
