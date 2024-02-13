The 22 Best Bed Sheets For 2024
If you’re not daydreaming about how comfortable your bed is, you might need new bed sheets. Lucky for you, we've curated a selection for every taste, preference, and budget. Whether you crave the crispness of percale, the silky smoothness of sateen, or the eco-conscious benefit of bamboo, our guide to the best bedsheets takes you on a journey through diverse materials, colors, and styles, promising that your bedding will reflect your unique personality and provide the dreamy night's sleep you deserve.
Curious which fabric is best for you? Read our complete guide on bed sheets to learn more about materials, care and maintenance, as well as price and color constraints. And if you're already thinking about spring cleaning season, check out 6 Mistakes You're Making When Cleaning Your Bed!
Best Cotton Bed Sheets
Image via Vlada Karpovich/Pexels
First up is cotton. It’s a popular choice because it’s soft, breathable, and available in a wide range of colors, patterns, and sizes. The natural material is low-maintenance and won’t cost you an arm and a leg. Plus, it’s suitable for any season or type of sleeper.
Brooklinen Classic Percale Core Sheet Set (Queen)
This is probably what you picture when you think of 100 percent cotton bed sheets: crisp, cooling, and soft with a matte finish. They’re made with 270 thread count long-staple cotton, which means if you run hot at night, you’ll love these. They’re easy to care for too — just toss them in the washing machine and clean on cold with like colors.
LANE LINEN 100 Percent Organic Cotton Queen Sheet Set
Soft and durable, these 100 percent organic cotton bed sheets give you the chemical-free experience without the price tag. These ship to you on Amazon for a reasonable price, especially given the more than 13,000 reviews. They’re oh so soft, yet durable and come in 20 colors and patterns to match your bedroom or season. It’s recommended you tumble dry these sheets due to their percale weave, which makes them remarkably soft over time.
Parachute Percale Sheet Set
The difference between regular cotton and Egyptian cotton comes down to the length of the cotton fibers. Egyptian cotton has longer fibers, which means it’s more porous or absorbent, colors appear more vibrant, and sheets don’t pill as easily. This set is lightweight and breathable — a great option for summer or warmer climates.
Best Linen Bedsheets
Image via Екатерина Лебедь/Pexels
Linen is made from flax fibers, making it a natural fabric that looks lived-in and feels cool year-round. Linen can take time to “break in,” but once it does, it’s extremely soft and gentle. However, washed linen, which is gaining more popularity, comes pre-washed and ready to enjoy. This process keeps the linen sheets from shrinking and sheets arrive with their signature linen wrinkle.
Casaluna 100 percent Washed Linen Solid Sheet Set
This 100 percent linen option promises to get softer with each use. They’re soft and breathable, and available in five neutral options to match your mood. They’re pre-washed and easy to care for — just throw them in the washing machine and you're golden.
COYUCHI Organic Relaxed Linen Sheet Set
These sheets feel like being wrapped in nature. The French-derived flax is woven into linen in Portugal. They’re a bit on the heavier side, but are super breathable for a perfect middle ground between cozy and cooling. They’re designed to last years and regulate your body temperature throughout the night.
Pottery Barn Belgian Flax Linen Sheet Set
These linen sheets are designed to transport you to a world of luxury. The Belgian-grown fibers keep you cool when it’s warm and warm when it’s cold for year-round comfort. Choose from 25 colors, each pre-washed, soft, and perfect for layering.
The Best Microfiber Bed Sheets
Image via SHVETS production/Pexels
Don’t overlook microfiber if you’ll looking for low-maintenance and budget-friendly sheets. They come in many colors and patterns, and often include added benefits like moisture-wicking or cooling components. That definitely makes these some of the best bed sheets if you ask us!
Mellanni Soft, Cooling Bed Sheets
Reviewers say these sheets offer luxury without the price tag — thanks to the ultra soft, double-brushed microfiber material. They won’t wrinkle or stain easily and feel soft and silky to the touch. The cooling feel of the sheets is compounded by the moisture-wicking properties that keep you dry all night, no matter the temperature.
PeachSkinSheets Classic White Sheet Set
If you find yourself waking up in a sweat, these sheets are for you. The 1500 thread count sheets are made with an “athletic-grade poly-fiber designed for maximum airflow and wicking.” Not to mention they’re low maintenance — they release wrinkles and resist stains, pilling, and shrinking. The hypoallergenic material rivals higher price point sheets and come in 24 colors.
Coop Comphy SoftSpa™ Sheet Set
If you’ve stayed at a luxury hotel, odds are you’ve slept on these sheets. They’re available in 97 percent of Forbes 5-Star resorts and spas because of their incredible combination of durability and softness. These sheets launder easily and dry at rapid speed without compromising on softness or resistance to stains. They’re also wrinkle-free and available in a wide range of colors and sizes.
Best Flannel Bed Sheets
Image via Anete Lusina/Pexels
Maybe you only break out your flannel bed sheets around the holidays, or perhaps you live in a colder climate where flannel is welcome for much longer. Either way, this type of cotton is known for ultimate warmth and coziness. They may cost more than ordinary cotton, but they last longer too.
L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set
The well-known flannel experts at L.L. Bean say developing this variety of sheets took more than two years. They created a unique process that prevents pilling — a common issue with flannel — by removing fibers from the surface to create a velvety smooth finish. These are resistant to shrinking and fading, and are lightweight enough to use in all seasons.
Eddie Bauer - Flannel Collection
When winter strikes, these are the sheets you want on your bed. They’re made of 100 percent cotton flannel that’s been brushed three times for ultimate softness. They’re thick and heavy to insulate you on a snowy evening, and come in a handful of winter and holiday patterns like elk, skiers, and plaid. Cute!
The Company Store Premium Ultra-Cozy Cotton Flannel Bed Sheet Set
These bed sheets are build to last, made with 5 oz. Portuguese flannel. The feel is velvety soft, smooth, and free of the traditional pilling that comes with flannel. Pull these out for those cold January and February nights and rest assured they’ll keep for years to come.
Best Bed Sheets Made From Silk
Image via medium photoclub/Pexels
This ultra smooth and shiny fabric is high-end-feeling and ideal for a variety of seasons. It’s cool in the summer and warm in the winter, and can be a perfect option for anyone with sensitive skin thanks to its hypoallergenic properties!
22 Momme Silk Sheet Set with Sham Pillowcases
Silk sheets don’t come cheap, but they promise more than just a soft place to rest your head. For anyone with sensitive skin, the antibacterial properties of silk can be majorly beneficial. Not only do these sheets keep bacteria at bay — aiding in less acne and healthier hair — but some doctors even recommend silk sheets during post-op recovery. This 22 momme set (momme is how silk is weighed) holds up best when hand-washed, but can be cleaned on a gentle cycle.
Mulberry Park 100 percent Pure Queen Silk Sheet Set 4 Pcs
You may have seen a rise in silk products in the past couple years and that’s because silk doesn’t absorb moisture the way cotton or a microfiber might. So when you apply that skin serum and lather on your moisturizer, it stays on your skin, not on your pillow. The same is true for these 100 percent, 6A long-strand mulberry bed sheets. Plus, this set contains 18 amino acids, which can help fight hair frizz and tangles, and even sleep lines.
Satin Sheets Hotel Luxury Silky Bed Sheets
Okay, so these aren't real silk and the price reflects that, but they are made to mimic the softness and smooth feel of the more expensive option. Unlike real silk, these are pet friendly and won’t easily rip or hold onto fur. They’re stain-resistant and easy to maintain without sacrificing the luxurious, silky feel. Reviewers note a difference in their hair and skin complimentary to the real thing.
Best Jersey Bedsheets
Image via Valeria Nikitina/Pexels
Bed sheets made of jersey cotton are undeniably comfortable. They’re soft and cozy like a worn-in tee and wrap you in a smooth hug night after night. They’re not quite as breathable as other forms of cotton, so if you get hot at night, these might not be for you. But they are lightweight, easy to clean, and never wrinkle.
Amazon Basics Cotton Jersey 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set
Snag a pair or two of these cozy, wrinkle-free sheets for less than $50. They come in 14 colors and many sizes, including toddler and crib. This set is made from 100 percent cotton which makes it gentle on your skin. Wash them normally in both the washer and dryer time and time again with no issues.
The Company Store Classic Easy-Care Jersey Knit Bed Sheet Set
These bed sheets are cozy yet don't weigh you down, which means you can use them year round. There’s no static or slipping around in these sheets, just restful comfort, available in more than a dozen vibrant colors. They are easy to care for and built to last!
Target Solid Jersey Best Bed Sheet Set
If you’re not looking to splurge, this set of 50 percent cotton and 50 percent recycled polyester jersey sheets are for you. Their low price tag makes them popular for kids' and teens' rooms, and their cozy feel will make you more relaxed than ever. The non-woven material is stretchy and feathery, but still keeps you warm. This set is a breeze to wash, however, it's important to note that some reviewers say the set didn’t last long enough for them.
The Best Alternative Fabrics For Bed Sheets
Image via Vlada Karpovich/Pexels
If you’re looking for the best bed sheets that are eco-conscious, you’ll most likely end up searching for something like bamboo, rayon, or tencel. These alternative fabrics are soft and breathable, and usually wick moisture — a crucial selling point for hot sleepers. These materials often require the least amount of human intervention such as chemicals or even planting. In fact, they regenerate themselves!
Buffy 100 percent Eucalyptus Lyocell Sheet Set
This chemical-free bed sheet option is made entirely of eucalyptus. They're softer than cotton and just get softer with each wash. To get their soft hues, these sheets are colored with plant-based, all-natural dyes made from materials like pomegranate, turmeric, and gardenia.
Cozy Earth Oat Queen Bed Sheet Set
These indulgent sheets are made of 100 percent bamboo viscose, which is silky smooth — almost like a combination of silk and cotton. They’re durable but are also delicate to the touch. They keep your body cool throughout the night, thanks to the narrow fibers that allow air to easily pass through. While they feel grand and air-like, they are surprisingly easy to care for: just wash and dry in a machine as usual.
LuxClub Rayon Made from Bamboo Bed Sheets
This option is made from a blend of 80 percent microfiber and 20 percent rayon made from bamboo so you get the best of both worlds. They’re affordable and durable yet lavish like your favorite hotel sheets. Like popular athletic wear, these sheet wick moisture almost instantly, keeping you dry and cool all night long. They’ve earned more than 180,000 reviews on Amazon and come in more than 25 solid colors and stripes.
Your bed deserves to be a haven of comfort and style, and the right sheets can make all the difference. From classic and crisp cotton options to indulgent silk, picking the best bed sheets is a personal choice — and maybe even a contentious one with your sleeping partner. Knowing your options, your likes, and your needs will lead you to a restful night’s sleep. Sweet dreams!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Vlada Karpovich/Pexels