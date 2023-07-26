The Best Bedding For A Cool + Restful Night's Sleep
I’m a competitive person by nature, so it’s not often that I share when I'm struggling with something. However, there was one activity that simply was not improving despite my best efforts: sleeping. I began putting my phone away 30 minutes before bed, cultivating a nightly routine, and adding a noise machine into my bedroom, but nothing seemed to help.
Why A Comfortable Bed Is Important
For years, I thought that waking up multiple times during the night, tossing and turning for longer than I’d like to admit, and getting super overheated was normal. Little did I know that there was a whole community who closed their eyes, then opened them a full eight hours later feeling refreshed – how I yearned to join them!
According to the National Institute of Health, “We spend about one-third of our life either sleeping or attempting to do so.” Personally, I’d rather be in the group that actually catches their Z’s versus just attempting to do so considering how much of our lives is spent sleeping. If I'm going to spend one-third of my life doing something, I'd like it to go smoothly!
To make my sleep dreams come true (yes, the pun was intended), I set out to curate the most comfortable bed I could, using the best bedding around. Below you’ll find a comprehensive product-by-product breakdown of items I’ve recently added to my bedroom indulge in some well-deserved, uninterrupted sleep.
Before You Find The Best Bedding, You Have To Build Your Base
Unless you’re a man in his early 20s who's on every dating app imaginable, chances are you want a bed frame. Bed frames bring so much visual interest to any bedroom, so it’s important to choose one that can stand the test of time both physically and aesthetically. Since they're an investment piece of furniture (and one that you don't change up often), you want to make sure you get a good one!
My favorite frame is The Bed by Thuma ($1,095) for its elegant simplicity and options for personalization. Available in four different wood finishes for a size range of twin all the way up to a California king, The Bed uses a Japanese Joinery technique for its assembly by using pieces that lock into place, meaning no tools are necessary for setup. Add on a headboard ($695) or pillowboard ($255) for some refined yet relaxed sleekness. (Wade Logan's Ataman Metal Platform Bed With Simple Upholstered Headboard ($166+, was $520+) is another affordable option!)
While a bed frame is integral to any design fanatics bedroom, it’s what sits atop it that can make or break a sleep system. At the center of all good sleep sits a good mattress, so choosing the right one shouldn’t be taken lightly. I’ve slept on IKEA and Amazon mattresses in the past, and while there’s nothing wrong with that, I was more than ready for a much-needed upgrade.
To create my version of the perfect bed, I opted for Dreamcloud’s Hybrid Mattress ($499+). This mattress is as luxurious and comfortable as its name makes it out to be and has me sleeping like a rock. This mattress features a breathable cashmere top quilted with foam, pressure-relieving memory gel foam, and innerspring coils.
It provides optimal support, comfort, and plushness, and has granted me the ability to fall asleep in minutes instead of closer to an hour, which is what I used to need. This mattress is delivered straight to your doorstep in a box and expands upon unpacking, making the installation process a breeze.
Protect Your New Pieces
When you take the leap to invest in an expensive mattress, protecting it is essential to longterm use. Since I run hot when I sleep, I opted for products that offer some degree of cooling technology to cover my mattress.
For a mattress topper, I went with a two-inch thick temperature-neutral AirFoam option ($299) by Nolah. Made here in the United States, this mattress topper has four times the pressure relief and is 300% more durable than traditional memory foam. Cool, comfortable, and sealed in a moisture-wicking organic cotton cover, this mattress topper has it all.
To ensure that I mattress and topper stay clean, I covered them with the Ver-Tex Mattress Protector from Beadgear ($229). Perfect for hot sleepers and hot climates due to its instant cooling technology, this mattress cover enhances airflow and reduces overheating to keep you from getting too warm while you sleep. A strong, highly durable, fully elasticized band grips your mattress for a tight fit, keeping it from bunching or sliding beneath your sheets.
Good Sheets For Good Sleep
If you’re a hot sleeper but are still using cotton sheets, listen up! Eucalyptus sheets are a hot topic in the bed-fitting landscape and for good reason. When I spent my first night sleeping on Buffy’s Breeze Sheet Set ($140+), my life was forever changed.
The eucalyptus fabric of these sheets is more breathable than cotton or linen, and they release moisture faster to maintain an ideal temperature for uninterrupted sleep. Even better, these sheets are planet-conscious; a conventional cotton sheet uses around 1,000 gallons of water to produce, while eucalyptus uses ten times less water in the production process.
Adjustable Pillows For The Win
My on-the-road-to-perfect bed was in need of new pillows, so I was ecstatic when I stumbled upon Big Fig. The brand makes adjustable cooling bed ($129) and body ($99) pillows which are filled with a blend of firm memory-foam and microfibre encased in a cooling fabric. A zipper closure allows users to easily remove or add filling at their leisure for their desired level of firmness.
Finishing Touches
Now that our foundation for the perfect bed has been built from the frame up, it’s time to have some fun with the presentation!
I have always loved an all-white finish, so aside from my blush stripe Buffy sheets, I got creative by using all-white products in different textures and materials to create more dimension in my bed set. I favor duvets over quilts because of their delicious plushness and found a great not-too-hot, not-too-cold option from IKEA ($70).
To make this relatively inexpensive duvet feel more luxe, I covered it in SIJO’s Organic French Linen LuxeWeave Duvet Cover ($221, was $245), along with the brand’s gorgeous DOZ Bamboo Blanket ($59, was $65) positioned at the foot of my bed. Both of these products are certified organic and offer a cooling component… What could be better?
Now that all of the best bedding selections have been uncovered, get ready for your best sleep ever. Sweet dreams!
