Save On Sheets, Decor, And More With The Parachute Home Black Friday Sale
Whether you're looking for something super dense n' cozy to hibernate in this winter, or are looking ahead for breathable, summer-ready bedding, the Parachute Home Black Friday + Cyber Monday sale is not one to miss. The comfort-forward brand might be most famous for their sheet sets, but they also have a wide range of home decor, bath essentials, furniture, and even apparel!
The Parachute Home Black Friday + Cyber Monday sale will last from November 20 at 10am PST to November 27 at 11:59 PST. The base discount starts at 20% off sitewide (automatically taken off at checkout, and some exclusions apply), but we've also found deals as much as 67% off! The sale is available to shop in-store, too, if that's more your speed.
Our favorite Parachute Home items in this post:
- Linen Sheet Set (20% off)
- Eco Comfort Mattress (20% off)
- Waffle Robe (20% off)
- Soft Rib Towels(20% off)
- Leather Sling Chair (52% off)
- Loop Coffee Table(67% off)
- Studio Ceramic Table Lamp (52% off)
- Cotton Slouch Socks (57% off)
Bedding
Linen Sheet Set
This lightweight sheet set is available in sizes from twin to California king, and 8 different colors to suit your specific space. The material is textured but soft at the same time, providing a very unique feel when you slip into bed. You can customize your pillowcase type and top sheet options when you shop, and you can get it now at 20% off!
Linen Duvet Cover
This handcrafted duvet cover arrives pre-washed for that soft and oh-so cozy touch. It'll only get softer with each wash cycle you put it through, too. Points for long-lasting comfort! The cover, now shoppable at 20% off, secures with stitched buttons and ties along the edges and corners.
Down Duvet Insert
This duvet insert (compatible with the cover above) promises fluff and warm, and with a fill power of 750 we don't doubt it one bit. If you want feel like you're sleeping on a cloud, this 20% off bedroom pick is it.
Eco Comfort Mattress
Build the bed of your dreams by starting with the Parachute Home mattress! It's firm in the middle, but softer at the head and feet, which will do nothing but support your back and relieve all those aching pressure points.
Cloud Linen Gauze Pillow Cover
This ultra-smooth pillow cover made from organic material makes us wanna lay down ASAP, and now, it's available at 20% off. The pillow insert is sold separately, but investing in both pieces is so worth it for the endless cat naps you'll take on it.
Down Decorative Pillow Insert
This pillow boasts a 100% cotton sateen shell. It's stuffed with a super fluffy down and feather fill, plus it's interchangeable with any Parachute Home pillow covers (also on sale for 20% off!) that you can find.
Bath
Waffle Robe
This robe is no ordinary robe. It's a waffle robe that hosts a pleasing texture, standing out from the rest (looking at you, terrycloth) you'd typically find in stores. It's lightweight so you don't feel entirely overheated after a long shower, and provides a modest amount of comfort so you could wear it around the house, just loungin'!
Soft Rib Towels
The rib design on these Parachute Home towels is practical for decreased drying time, but is also pleasant to the eye, looking stunning on any rack you hang your bath linens up on. Grab some at 20% off during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Waffle Towels
Like the soft rib towels, the (20% off) Waffle Towels play it super cool with a fun criss-cross texture. Plus, this rusty color is to die for!
Furniture
Leather Sling Chair
This gorgeous chair is now 52% off (down to $720 from a whopping $1,500) – it simply oozes midcentury modern vibes for the curb appeal, and its sold oak construction means it'll last for years. And years. And years.
Loop Coffee Table
This sleek coffee table costs $352, down from $1,099, meaning it's a whole 67% off! You'll be seriously upgrading your living room setup with this piece, no matter if you snag it in the solid oak or solid walnut finish. The tiered design brings forth some really convenient storage potential, too.
Cape Side Table
Why not have some fun with this funky side table that's now available at 59% off? Your next bedside table refresh is calling...
Bluff Oval Nightstand
This dark walnut nightstand was made for the minimalist. It's currently 36% off for Black Friday and Cyber Monday at Parachute Home. Knowing it's made of solid wood will further prove this pick's durability for years to come.
Decor
Hand-Knit Rug
Designed primarily for the bathroom, this hand-knit rug is crafted from chunky yarn for a unique look. It's now 20% off online and in stores!
Rib Wool Rug
The simplified design on this piece makes this a surprisingly versatile rug. It has that special, handmade quality for the utmost coziness when it's splayed out on your floor. Shop it for 20% off now.
Studio Ceramic Table Lamp
This lamp is sculptural AF, and whether it's lit up or not, anyone can recognize that it's a complete work of art. It comes in a small or large size and is now 52% off!
Stoneware Dinnerware Set
Though Parachute Home mostly sells linens, they also have dinner plates, salad plates, pasta bowls, and soup bowls. They are casual enough for everyday use, but still retain the fine details to encapsulate your dinner party guests. Grab what you know your kitchen needs at 20% off.
Cloud Cotton Tablecloth
This drapey and flowy cotton tablecloth will be host to your meals for months to come – grab it at 20% off now.
Linen Fringe Napkins
These are some extremely lightweight napkins – think a barely-there feel. With 20% off, your dining experience will be a breeze!
Apparel
Shearling Wool Clogs
"Like fluffy clouds for your feet," these 20%-off warm slippers also have sturdy soles to tread that outdoors, though you'll probably just want to stay in once you slip these on.
Women's Linen Pant
You can shop these unbelievably cozy linen pants at up to 67% off during the Parachute Home sale. They come garment-washed for that snug texture – you won't want to take them off!
Cotton Slouch Socks
Chunky knit is everything. Treat your toes to a new kind of feeling, now at 57% off.
Images via Parachute Home.
