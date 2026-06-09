Forget 'Sad Beige': 6 Summer Home Trends Heating Up for 2026

The biggest summer 2026 design trend isn't about a specific color or furniture style — it's all about personality, about showing who you are through your space. Whether that means displaying your favorite books, layering art or travel photos you've collected over the years, embracing bold color, or filling an empty corner with a dramatic indoor tree, this season is all about creating a home that feels like you.

According to Danielle Castagna , interiors expert at Level Frames , home decor is shifting away from cookie-cutter spaces and toward homes that feel layered, collected, and full of character. For years, the dream home aesthetic has been clean, neutral, and perfectly curated. This summer, it's something a little less polished. Think bold color, 'passion' displays like music and crafts, oversized greenery, and design choices that encourage you to slow down and actually enjoy your space.

These are the biggest summer 2026 trends to watch.

Anthropologie Bright Colors Are Replacing 'Sad Beige' The reign of beige may finally be coming to an end. After years of muted palettes dominating social feeds, we are embracing color again, especially shades inspired by summer landscapes. "Brighter colors will have a comeback during the summer months. Warm yellows, ocean blues, reds, and greens are replacing the ‘sad beige’ aesthetic that has seeped from social media interiors to real homes in recent years." The trend doesn't necessarily mean painting every room a bold shade. Instead, many designers recommend introducing color through artwork, furniture like this Butter Yellow Lacquered Dining Table from Anthropologie textiles, or a single accent wall. "People are looking to create homes that feel energizing again. Adding bold colors through feature walls, framed artwork, painted furniture, or statement decor pieces is an easy way to refresh your space for summer without completely redesigning a room."

Level Frames 'Friction-Maxxing' Is Making Homes Feel More Whimsical One of the most unexpected design movements gaining momentum is "friction-maxxing," a trend that pushes back against the idea that every part of our home needs to be designed for efficiency. "The trend focuses on creating homes that encourage slower living, rather than prioritizing modern efficiency," says Castagna. "This marks a shift away from personality-lacking, functional spaces and toward the reintroduction of whimsical charm." Instead of hiding away hobbies and routines, this 2026 design trend dictates that we put them front and center. A shelf full of books invites reading. A dedicated coffee station turns your morning ritual into an experience. Even something as simple as spinning a vinyl record instead of streaming a playlist adds a little intentionality to everyday life. "The goal is to inject character back into our spaces and encourage people to be more present at home," adds Castagna.

Etsy Textured Walls Create A European Vacation Vibe Minimal white walls are stepping aside in favor of surfaces that add warmth, depth, and visual interest. "To add depth to your space, limewash paints, wood paneling, plaster finishes, fabric wall hangings, textured wallpapers, and gallery walls of framed photos and art are all great options," says Castagna. The appeal is easy to understand. Texture instantly makes a room feel more layered and lived-in, even if the rest of the decor remains simple. Try this DIY Limewash Kit from The Color Shop on Etsy. "Texture-heavy walls create a softer atmosphere in the home while also making rooms feel more curated. This trend works well in living rooms and bedrooms, where people want to create cozy but elevated spaces." For renters, this could be as simple as adding a textile wall hanging or creating a gallery wall. For homeowners, limewash and plaster finishes continue to be popular ways to create that collected, European-inspired feel.

Anthropologie Pattern Is Everywhere If the past few years have been dominated by quiet neutrals and pared-back minimalism, summer 2026 is bringing pattern back in a major way. From striped upholstery and gingham tablecloths to floral wallpapers and checkerboard accents, designers are embracing prints that add energy and personality to a room. The key is mixing rather than matching — pairing different scales, colors, and motifs to create a collected look that feels playful instead of perfect. Whether it's a statement wallpaper in a powder room or patterned textiles like Anthropologie's Denver Two-Piece L-Shaped Sectional in the living room, pattern is becoming an easy way to inject warmth, charm, and visual interest into every corner of the home.



Wayfair The Bigger The Plants, The Better Houseplants aren't going anywhere, but this summer, they're getting supersized. "Adding greenery into the home will continue to be a huge trend for summer 2026. Rather than smaller plants, homeowners are opting for larger statement pieces that act as living decor." Think olive trees like this Faux Olive Tree from Wayfair, oversized fiddle leaf figs in empty corners, or cascading plants hanging from shelves. "These all help combine indoor and outdoor living during summer. Pairing greenery with framed pieces is one of our favorite ways to make a space feel fresher, calmer, and more vibrant." As more people look for ways to make their homes feel like a retreat, it's no surprise that bringing a little bit of nature indoors remains one of the easiest — and most impactful — updates you can make.

Lara Farber Poster Layering Adds To A Collected Look Gallery walls are evolving into something more relaxed. Rather than hanging one perfectly centered piece of art, designers are experimenting with layered displays that feel organic and personal. "Poster layering is becoming a popular way to make homes feel more creative this summer. People are layering different artwork styles, leaning frames against walls, and mixing oversized posters with smaller pieces." The result feels less like a perfectly curated home and more like a home that has been thoughtfully collected over time. "This trend can be deployed as bursts throughout the home, such as in entryways or across a corner of a bedroom or living room. Layered artwork gives spaces a more personal feel rather than a look that feels overly styled."

Check out our online newsletter for more summer decor inspo!

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.